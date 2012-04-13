* U.S. consumer prices rise 0.3 percent in March
* Core prices edge up 0.2 percent
* Earnings fall behind inflation, eroding purchasing power
* U.S. consumer sentiment dips in early April
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, April 13 U.S. consumer prices rose
modestly in March amid signs a spike in gasoline costs was
ebbing, but inflation still outpaced workers' earnings and
threatened to undermine spending.
The Labor Department said on Friday consumer prices
increased 0.3 percent last month. Gasoline prices rose 1.7
percent, a sharp slowdown from February when costs at the pump
rose more than three times as quickly.
Still, workers' earnings fell 0.4 percent in March after
adjusting for the increase in prices.
Other data showed consumer sentiment slipped in April as
higher gasoline prices hit household budgets.
"The underlying problem of inflation outstripping wage gains
remains. That is the danger for the economy in the long run,"
said Joseph Trevisani, a market strategist at Worldwide Markets
in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
For the U.S. Federal Reserve, the reports gave mixed signals
about how much room there might be to take new measures to boost
economic growth.
The possibility of weaker consumer spending supports
arguments for further stimulus, but the consumer price data
suggested inflation might not cool as quickly as expected.
Core inflation, which strips out food and energy prices,
climbed 0.2 percent, pushed higher by rising rents, medical care
costs and used car prices.
In the 12 months to March, core CPI increased 2.3 percent
after rising 2.2 percent in February. Barclays Capital said this
reading could rise further this year.
The persistence of core inflation could reduce the Fed's
maneuvering room for easing policy. "This could hem the Fed in,"
said Boris Schlossberg, head of research at GFT Forex in Jersey
City.
Overall consumer prices rose 2.7 percent year-on-year, down
from a reading of 2.9 percent in February.
The inflation data was in line with expectations and
financial markets took their cue from abroad.
U.S. government debt prices rose and U.S. stocks fell as
renewed concerns over Spain's rising borrowing costs and
disappointing Chinese growth data heightened concerns over the
global economy.
CONSUMER ANXIETY
Amid recent signs of weakness in the labor market, investors
have been betting the Fed could unleash further monetary
stimulus to boost growth, although comments by Fed officials
this week suggested the central bank is on hold as it waits to
see whether the recovery gains traction.
The Fed, which meets on April 24-25 to debate its policy
course, cut benchmark interest rates to near zero in 2008 and
has bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to push other borrowing costs
lower. It has said it will probably hold rates super low until
at least late 2014 to help the economy as it limps back from the
2007-2009 recession.
Economists polled by Reuters think U.S. economic growth
downshifted during the first three months of the year to around
a 2.3 percent annual rate, although forecasts have been rising
recently.
U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo both posted larger
profits than expected during the first quarter, which some
analysts took as further sign of an improving economy.
Still, consumers appear anxious they are falling behind. The
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary reading for
the consumer sentiment index dipped slightly to 75.7 in April.
Analysts had expected the reading to hold steady.
At the same time, consumers' expectations for inflation over
the coming year declined, reflecting the slower run-up in
gasoline prices.
And in March, a drop in electricity costs eased some of the
bite from high gasoline prices. Electricity costs fell 0.8
percent, the steepest decline since June.
Food prices climbed 0.2 percent last month, with poultry
prices up by the most since January 2008.