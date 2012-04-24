* Adjusted home prices up in Feb, first time in 10 months
* Consumer confidence edges lower in April
* New home sales drop in March, previous months revised up
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, April 24 The U.S. housing market is
seeing hints of stabilization, with February home prices rising
for the first time in 10 months, according to a survey on
Tuesday, while a measure of consumer confidence last month fell
more than expected.
The S&P/Case-Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan
areas gained 0.2 percent in February from January on a
seasonally adjusted basis, matching economists' forecasts.
It was the first time prices have risen since April 2011.
That gain was itself an anomaly in a string of declines
stretching back to May 2010.
Still, the report was far from suggesting that problems in
the battered sector were over. Average home prices across the
country were back to late 2002 levels, the report said, as the
non-seasonally adjusted 20-city index fell 0.8 percent to
134.20, the lowest since October 2002.
"Even with today's data, the broad prospect for home prices
is at best flat over the course of the year," said Tom Porcelli,
chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
"And as much as we have had progress with the supply and
demand imbalance, it is still a challenge to gather any momentum
here."
Robert Shiller, co-creator of the home price index, said the
housing market is likely to remain weak and may take a
generation or more to rebound.
"I worry that we might not see a really major turnaround in
our lifetimes," Shiller said on Reuters Insider, calling the
day's home price data a mixed bag.
Data from the Conference Board showed its index of consumer
attitudes edged down to 69.2 from a downwardly revised 69.5 in
March.
Expectations for prices in the coming year cooled to 5.8
percent from 6.2 percent. March's inflation expectation was
originally reported as 6.3, the highest level since May 2010.
Wall Street saw little reaction immediately after the data
with stocks getting a boost in the late morning from corporate
earnings.
Earnings results from a round of large U.S. manufacturers on
Tuesday topped Wall Street's expectations, as recovering
domestic demand helped offset a weak European economy and
slowing growth in China.
A separate, government report showed new single-family home
sales sagged in March to their lowest level in four months, but
sales in the prior three months were revised higher.
The Commerce Department said March sales slipped 7.1 percent
to a seasonally adjusted 328,000-unit annual rate. February's
sales pace was revised higher to 353,000 units, the fastest pace
since November 2009, from the previously reported 313,000 units.
"The conditions in housing are still extremely weak, but
there are some very subtle, less negative, signs suggesting
stabilization there," said Sean Incremona, economist at 4Cast
Ltd in New York.
Six years after home prices started to crumble, the housing
market remains a thorn in the side of the U.S. economy. Ongoing
foreclosures, tight credit and a dearth of buyers have kept the
sector on the ropes.
Economists say a meaningful recovery in housing is still a
long way off and will show a regional disparity as some areas
improve more quickly than others.
The beleaguered housing market has also been a concern for
the Federal Reserve. The central bank begins its two-day meeting
on Tuesday, and investors will be keen for any insight on
whether the central bank will provide more stimulus for the
economy.
The Fed releases its statement on Wednesday. It has held
interest rates at near-zero since late 2008 and has purchased
more than $2 trillion in long-term securities as part of its
efforts to bolster the fragile economic recovery.
The central bank has said it will likely keep rates at
ultra-low levels at least through 2014.
ATLANTA, LAS VEGAS PRICES TUMBLE
Prices in the S&P/Case-Shiller 20-city index fell 3.5
percent year over year, moderating from the previous month's
decline of 3.8 percent.
Prices dropped in seven of the cities on a seasonally
adjusted basis, while prices in two cities were unchanged. On an
unadjusted basis, 16 of the areas slumped further.
Home prices in Las Vegas and Atlanta were both back to
levels seen in December 1996.