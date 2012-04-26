* Jobless claims fall 1,000 to 388,000 in latest week
* Analysts expected claims to fall to lower level
* March pending home sales up 4.1 percent
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, April 26 The number of Americans
lining up for new jobless benefits fell slightly last week but
remained above levels posted earlier this year, suggesting
improvement in the labor market is stalling.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped by
1,000 to 388,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
"This was a disappointing number and offers more evidence
that the labor market continues to lose traction," said Joe
Manimbo, an analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected new claims to fall
to 375,000.
Still, a separate report offered fresh hopes of a pickup in
the housing market, which has been a drag on wider economic
growth since the 2007-2009 recession.
The National Association of Realtors said contracts to
purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose 4.1 percent to a near
two-year high in March.
U.S. stocks rose following the release of the home sales
data, while concerns over the labor market pushed yields lower
on U.S. government debt.
The report on jobless claims was the latest example of
fizzling momentum in the labor market recovery.
Employers added 120,000 new jobs to their payrolls in March,
the least since October, after averaging 246,000 jobs per month
over the prior three months.
New claims for unemployment benefits fell sharply over the
winter but the improvement has largely reversed over the last
month.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a closely
followed measure of labor market trends, rose 6,250 last week to
381,750, its highest since the week that ended Jan. 7.
WARM WINTER
Many economists believe a mild winter boosted payrolls
growth and lowered claims for jobless benefits. They had viewed
recent stagnation as payback for those gains.
But the longer claims stay elevated, the more likely it is
that an underlying deterioration in the labor market is
occurring.
"It's certainly disturbing that we are not seeing these
numbers heading down," s aid Beth Ann Bovino, an economist at
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in New York.
A Labor Department official said there was nothing unusual
in the state-level data in the claims report.
Other reports have shown the economy losing a step at the
close of the first quarter. New orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods tumbled in March and industrial output was
flat for the second straight month.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday said the
U.S. central bank "would not hesitate" to launch another round
of bond purchases to drive borrowing costs lower if it looked
like the economy needed it. The unemployment rate fell to 8.2
percent in March although the Fed said that level was still
elevated.
Thursday's report on claims showed the number of people
still receiving benefits under regular state programs after an
initial week of aid rose 3,000 to 3.32 million in the week ended
April 14.
A total of 6.68 million people were claiming unemployment
benefits in the week that ended April 7, down 87,160 from the
prior week.