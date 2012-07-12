* New jobless claims fall to 4-year low in latest week
* Some of drop likely due to temporary factors
* Import prices fall sharply on lower oil costs
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, July 12 The number of Americans
signing up for new jobless benefits fell to a four-year low last
week but an unusual pattern for summer factory shutdowns
suggested layoffs might pick up again in coming weeks.
A separate report on Thursday showed falling import prices,
fresh evidence of a cooling global economy but also a reminder
that a drop in gasoline prices could help U.S. consumers.
The Labor Department said new claims for state unemployment
benefits dropped 26,000 last week to 350,000. That was the
lowest since March 2008, the early days of the last recession.
A Labor Department official said the data, which is adjusted
to account for normal seasonal swings, may have been skewed
because some automakers postponed annual closures for retooling.
That means the temporary layoffs for retooling may have
simply been postponed to allow manufacturers to keep up with
sturdy demand, which in itself is a good sign for the economy.
"While today's report does not signal a meaningful recovery
in the labor market, it may point to continued strength in the
auto sector," said Jeffrey Greenberg, an economist at Nomura in
New York.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a better
measure of labor market trends, fell 9,750 to 376,500. That is a
significant drop, although the average is only at its lowest
point since May.
"It seems like the Labor Department is pretty adamant that
this is more of a wonky seasonals adjustment than something we
need to put too much stock in," said Michael Hanson, U.S.
economist at Bank of America-Merill Lynch. "The underlying trend
in claims is probably still in the 370,000 range."
U.S. stocks fell, hurt by concerns about the impact of a
faltering global economy. U.S. bond prices rose, while the
dollar fell against the yen.
OIL PRICE RELIEF
Hiring by U.S. companies slowed dramatically in the second
quarter as employers grew worried about a sagging global economy
hurt by Europe's snowballing debt crisis.
Many employers also are concerned over plans by the U.S.
government to cut spending and let tax cuts expire next year, a
jolt that could send the economy into recession.
Famed U.S. investor Warren Buffett said the U.S. economy has
been about flat in recent months. "It's not heading downward but
it's not growing at the rate that it was earlier," he told CNBC.
One relative bright spot of late has been the housing
sector. Data analysis firm CoreLogic said there were fewer U.S.
homeowners in the first quarter who owed more on their mortgages
than their homes were worth.
But at the same time, another data firm, RealtyTrac, said
banks started foreclosure proceedings at a higher pace in June
for the second month in a row.
In a report that highlighted weakness in the global economy,
the Labor Department said import prices fell 2.7 percent in
June, the most in more than three years. Most of the drop was
due to a plunge in the cost of imported oil.
Oil prices have fallen as economic growth has cooled across
Europe and in China. In a sign of global economic weakness,
Indian IT heavyweight Infosys Ltd made a deeper-than-expected
cut to its sales forecast.
While a slowing global economy is bad for the United States
- many economists think U.S. growth also cooled in the second
quarter - lower oil prices provide something of a silver lining.
For one, slowing inflation could give the U.S. Federal
Reserve more scope to ease monetary policy. Minutes from the
central bank's June meeting, released on Wednesday, showed the
Fed is open to buying more Treasury bonds to stimulate growth if
necessary.
Also, lowering costs at the pump will leave Americans with
more money to spend on other things, boosting the economy.
The data on import prices showed the cost of imported
petroleum plunged 10.5 percent, the sharpest drop since December
2008.