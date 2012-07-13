* Consumer sentiment falls for second month in July
* U.S. producer prices up 0.1 percent in June
* Core prices climb 0.2 percent
By Leah Schnurr and Jason Lange
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, July 13 U.S. consumer
sentiment cooled again in early July to its lowest level in
seven months as Americans took a dim view of their finances and
job prospects, a survey released on Friday showed.
Separately, producer prices rose only slightly last month as
energy costs dropped, suggesting inflation pressures remain
muted and leaving the door open for more efforts to stimulate
the economy by the Federal Reserve.
Consumer sentiment eroded for the second month in a row
after a streak of gains that started in September and Americans'
attitudes about their financial situations for the coming year
reached an all-time low.
Analysts said that while the drop in the main index was
disappointing, attitudes were still not as dire as last summer
when fears of an imminent recession were high.
At the same time, however, "The lack of a rebound, despite
some help from lower gasoline prices and a modest bounce in
equities in the past month, raises the specter of growth
remaining stuck at a low level for a while," said Jim
O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary
reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment fell to 72.0
from 73.2 in June, frustrating economists' expectations for a
slight gain to 73.4.
It was the lowest level since December 2011.
Worries about the strength of the global economy have grown
of late, along with concerns the euro zone debt crisis is taking
its toll. After growing at a 1.9 percent annual rate in the
first quarter, the U.S. economy is not expected to have done
much better in the second quarter.
Only 19 percent of consumers expected to be financially
better off in the coming year, the lowest proportion ever
recorded by the survey. Americans were also gloomy about their
longer-term prospects, with 39 percent anticipating their
situation would be better in five years.
"You can't get overly concerned at the moment, but it's just
an indication that the average household is pretty queasy about
the current state of play and the U.S. economy," said Cary
Leahey, managing director and economist at Decision Economics.
The gauge of consumer expectations slipped to 64.8 from
67.8, also the lowest since December.
While there was widespread recognition of an economic
slowdown, that did not have a large impact on consumers' view of
their present situation, and the barometer of current economic
conditions rose to 83.2 from 81.5.
Still, news of job losses was mentioned twice as frequently
as job gains, the opposite of the first six months of the year.
"The greatest concern to consumers is that wage and job
growth will remain depressed over the foreseeable future, and
that these meager gains are likely to be further diminished in
the years ahead by rising taxes and benefit cutbacks," survey
director Richard Curtin said.
Financial markets had little reaction to the data. U.S.
stocks rose more than 1 percent in late morning trading as data
from China allayed concerns a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy would further hinder growth worldwide.
While China's growth rate slowed to 7.6 percent, it was
better than some in the market had feared and left the door open
for more stimulus.
MODEST RISE
The Labor Department said on Friday seasonally adjusted
producer prices rose 0.1 percent last month. Analysts polled by
Reuters expected the index to drop 0.5 percent.
"The modest 0.1 percent increase in U.S. producer prices in
June is another illustration that the Fed doesn't need to worry
about inflation, at least not in the near-term," said Paul
Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics in Toronto.
While wholesale prices of finished goods rose, costs for
intermediate and crude goods fell, suggesting less inflation
pressure down the road.
Energy prices dropped 0.9 percent in June, dragged down by a
record drop in prices for residential electric power, which fell
2.1 percent. Diesel fuel prices sank 8.8 percent.
Higher food and gasoline prices took analysts by surprise,
with gasoline prices up 1.9 percent. However, declines in prices
for less-refined petroleum products, which go into making
gasoline, pointed to softer costs ahead for gasoline.
Cheaper energy prices are likely to help the economy as
lower costs for fuels and other input prices leave companies
with more money to spend on other things, such as equipment or
even hiring.
Planned spending cuts and tax hikes next year could send the
U.S. economy into recession, but the survey showed consumers are
not yet overly worried about the so-called "fiscal cliff," with
Americans expecting Congress will take action to avert a sharp
tightening in policy.
But confidence in government economic policies remained near
all-time lows at 11 percent.
So-called core inflation, which strips out more volatile
food and energy prices, rose 0.2 percent, in line with
expectations, the Labor Department data showed.
While overall inflation has cooled recently, core inflation
has held at higher levels.
Some policymakers at the Fed worry that further moves to
lower borrowing costs could fuel higher inflation, though the
central bank has said it was ready to do more to help the
economy if needed.
The Fed holds its next meeting at the end of the month,
while Chairman Ben Bernanke will be delivering remarks to
Congress next week.
Americans' inflation expectations stayed in check in July.
The University of Michigan survey showed consumers' one-year
inflation expectation falling to its lowest level since October
2010 at 2.8 percent from 3.1 percent. The five-to-10-year
inflation outlook held steady at 2.8 percent.
In another sign of the impact of the debt crisis in the euro
zone, printer maker Lexmark-International Inc cut its
second-quarter outlook, hurt by the impact of exchange rates and
weaker-than-expected demand in Europe.