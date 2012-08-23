* U.S. jobless claims rise 4,000 in latest week
* Markit flash PMI shows weak factory growth in August
* New home sales rise 3.6 percent in July
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 Growth in the U.S.
manufacturing s ector picked up i n August, a sign the economy is
resisting the global economic chill although a rise in new
jobless claims last week pointed to a still-sluggish labor
market.
Financial information firm Markit said on Thursday its
"flash" index for U.S. manufacturing edged up a half point to
51.9 in August. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
That was still some of the weakest growth in the factory
sector in the last three years, reinforcing the view that U.S.
economic growth will pick up in the second half of the year but
remain lackluster.
"The U.S. economy is slowly turning the corner," said
Robbert Van Batenburg, head of global research at Louis Capital
Markets in New York.
The reading , based on a survey of purchasing managers, beat
expectations a nd rose despite s luggish overseas demand for
American goods.
Still, the modest improvement was not enough to dissuade
investors' bets on more monetary stimulus from the Federal
Reserve. U.S. government debt prices rose, although stocks
slumped on Wall Street amid signs of further weakness in the
global economy.
Many economists think the Fed could unveil a new bond buying
program to prop up economic growth as soon as its next meeting
Sept. 12-13, although an improvement in hiring this month could
make that less likely.
The data on initial jobless claims suggested employers
remain cautious about adding staff.
The Labor Department said initial claims for state
unemployment benefits rose 4,000 last week to a seasonally
adjusted 372,000.
"Jobless claims continue to indicate ... a sluggish labor
market," said Peter Cardillo, an economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York. "The numbers also strengthen the hand of
the Fed to aid the economy with more stimulus."
However, Cardillo and other economists said the slow pace of
healing in the labor market doesn't necessarily point to
immediate action by the Fed.
The data keeps pressure on President Barack Obama ahead of
his November re-election bid. Republican challenger Mitt Romney
is trying to focus voters' attention on a lofty unemployment
rate that has dogged Obama's presidency.
HIRING OUTLOOK
The U.S. economy faces a number of threats In the coming
months, including the looming possibility the government will
raise taxes and cut spending. That is already hurting business
sentiment.
Europe's festering debt crisis also menaces the global
economy. Business surveys released on Thursday painted a global
picture of economic malaise from Beijing to Berlin.
Minutes from the Fed's July 31-Aug. 1 policy review,
released on Wednesday, suggested the central bank is likely to
deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless
the economy improves considerably.
One tiny sign of improvement has come in the housing market,
although home building is still too slow to add very much to the
broader economy.
T he Commerce Department said new single - family home sales
edged higher in July w hile data from the F ederal Housing Finance
Agency sh owed home prices rose in June.
"We're moving in right direction but at a slow pace," said
Fred Dickson, a market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Lake
Oswego, Oregon.
Despite the increase in jobless claims last week, there was
a silver lining to the report on layoffs.
The data covers the same week looked at by the government
for its monthly measure of employment, and showed a slight drop
in layoffs from the survey week last month, which is a mildly
positive signal for hiring in August.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a measure of
labor market trends, was 368,000 last week. That was a slight
increase from the prior week, but still 2.1 percent lower than
in the second week of July.
That week, the government surveyed employers and concluded
163,000 new jobs were created in July - an improvement from the
prior three months though the unemployment rate still ticked
higher to 8.3 percent.
"No signs here that there's been a notable pick-up in
layoffs, and (that) would suggest to us that moderate job growth
continued in August," said Ellen Zentner, an economist at Nomura
Securities in New York.
The government will release its employment report for August
on Sept. 7, and policymakers at the Federal Reserve will
scrutinize the data for signs the economy is improving.
Economists at Barclays said the claims data was consistent
with payroll growth of 150,000.