By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, May 24 Orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods rose more than expected in April, a hopeful
sign that a sharp slowdown in factory output could soon run its
course.
New orders for durable goods, which range from toasters to
aircraft, increased 3.3 percent last month, the Commerce
Department said on Friday.
The data was the latest to show the U.S. economy exhibiting
surprising resilience in the face of harsh fiscal austerity
measures enacted this year.
"(It's) another sign that growth is holding up quite well,"
said Paul Ashworth, an economist at Capital Economics in
Toronto.
While Washington hiked taxes in January and sweeping budget
cuts began in March, consumer spending has looked relatively
robust and many economists think the U.S. Federal Reserve could
begin tapering a monetary stimulus program by the end of the
year.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected new orders for
durable goods, which are meant to last three years or more, to
rise 1.5 percent last month. The Commerce Department also
revised prior readings for orders to show a smaller decline in
March than previously estimated.
The better-than-expected news helped contain losses on Wall
Street, where stocks slipped for a third straight day. Investors
fear that less monetary stimulus could crimp the supply of money
for investing. Yields on U.S. government debt also declined.
NOT RIP-ROARING
Data earlier this month showed U.S. factory output fell in
April for the second straight month, hurt by the European debt
crisis which has weighed on demand at factories from Los Angeles
to Shanghai.
Friday's report showed a measure of underlying demand in the
factory sector, which strips out aircraft and military goods and
is an indicator of future business spending, advanced 1.2
percent. That was a faster clip than analysts had expected.
Even if that signals a return to growth in the factory
sector, economists expect government austerity will nevertheless
sap strength from the economy as the year progresses.
"While (Friday's data) was definitely better than expected,
I would not mistake this for rip-roaring strength," said Stephen
Stanley, an economist at Pierpont Securities in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Shipments of core capital goods, which go into calculations
of equipment and software spending in the gross domestic product
report, fell 1.5 percent.
That suggests that while there were signs businesses could
spend more in coming months, actual transactions got off to a
weak start in the second quarter, reinforcing the view that
economic growth has slowed.
Economists polled by Reuters earlier this month expect GDP
to grow at a 1.5 percent annual rate in the second quarter, down
from a 2.5 percent pace in the January-March period.
Shipments of capital goods in the defense sector, which is
shouldering a large share of Washington's austerity drive, fell
5.6 percent in April.
And while the strength in overall new orders was broad
based, it received a boost from a rise in demand for aircraft,
which is often volatile. The increase in aircraft orders was
expected; plane-maker Boeing received orders for 51 aircraft, up
from 39 in March, according to information posted on its
website.