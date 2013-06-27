* Consumer spending rises 0.3 percent in May
* Inflation-adjusted spending increases 0.2 percent
* Weekly jobless claims fall to 346,000
* Inflation gauge moves higher, core inflation stabilizes
* Pending homes sales highest in more than six years
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. consumer spending
rebounded in May and new applications for unemployment benefits
fell last week, suggesting the economy remained on a moderate
growth path.
While other data on Thursday showed contracts to buy
previously owned homes approached a 6-1/2 year high in May, the
data taken together suggested economic activity would probably
remain lukewarm and discourage the Federal Reserve from scaling
back its monetary stimulus anytime soon.
"It's still a picture of better growth, but there is little
to suggest that we are going to get the kind of break-out growth
that would entail a tighter environment from policymakers in the
near future," said Brian Levitt, an economist at
OppenheimerFunds in New York.
The Fed said last week that downside economic risks had
waned and it could start pulling back on the pace of its monthly
bond purchases this year.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.3 percent last month,
reversing April's 0.3 percent drop, the Commerce Department
said.
When adjusted for inflation, spending rose 0.2 percent.
However, real spending for April was revised lower to the first
contraction in six months, suggesting second-quarter economic
growth could come in a bit weaker than economists had expected.
Barclays cut its GDP growth forecast by 0.4 percentage point
to a 1.4 percent pace. Goldman Sachs pared its forecast by a
tenth of a point to 1.7 percent, while Morgan Stanley trimmed
its estimate to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent.
The economy expanded at a sluggish 1.8 percent rate in the
first three months of the year.
In one bright sign, Winnebago Industries Inc
reported that its profit nearly doubled in the quarter that
ended June 1 as sales of motor homes jumped 55 percent and sales
of trailers rose 10 percent.
Separately, the Labor Department said initial claims for
unemployment benefits fell 9,000 last week to a seasonally
adjusted 346,000. A four-week moving average that irons out
week-to-week volatility fell 2,750 to 345,750.
The report signaled little change in the pace of job growth,
which has averaged 189,000 jobs per month so far this year.
"It appears that the underlying pace of layoffs remained
stable during June. The other half of the employment equation,
hiring, also likely held steady," said Guy Berger, an economist
at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
DATA TONE IMPROVING
Stocks on Wall Street rose on the data, putting the broader
Standard & Poor's 500 index on track for a third straight
day of gains. The dollar gained broadly and prices for U.S.
Treasury debt pushed higher.
U.S. stocks and government bonds had sold off in the wake of
the Fed's comments last week, and several officials at the
central bank have since sought to push against market fears of
an imminent stop to their bond buying program. The Fed has been
purchasing $85 billion in bonds each month in an effort to keep
borrowing costs down and spur stronger growth.
"If labor market conditions and the economy's growth
momentum were to be less favorable than in the (Fed's) outlook -
and this is what has happened in recent years - I would expect
that the asset purchases would continue at a higher pace for
longer," New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley
said on Thursday.
A range of recent data, including reports on regional
factory activity, business spending plans and consumer
confidence, have pointed to an economy that is regaining its
footing after stumbling early in the second quarter.
A big part of that stabilization is due to the strengthening
housing recovery.
The National Association of Realtors said its Pending Home
Sales Index, based on contracts signed in May, increased 6.7
percent to 112.3 - the highest level since December 2006.
While part of the jump in pending sales reflected a rush by
buyers to lock in deals before mortgage rates climbed higher, it
also signaled underlying strength.
House price gains have helped buoy consumer spending in the
face of higher taxes and tepid income growth.
Income, however, grew 0.5 percent last month, the largest
gain since February, after nudging up 0.1 percent in April, the
Commerce Department report showed. The gain helped lift the
saving rate to a five-month high of 3.2 percent.
"That sets up for a little bit of progress in the third
quarter," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key
Private Bank in Cleveland, Ohio.
The report also showed a bit of inflation in the economy,
pointing to some pick-up in demand.
A price index for consumer spending inched up 0.1 percent in
May after declining two straight months, and a core reading that
strips out food and energy costs also rose 0.1 percent after
being flat in April.
Over the past 12 months, inflation increased 1 percent, well
below the Fed's 2 percent target but up from 0.7 percent in the
period through April.
Core prices were up 1.1 percent from a year ago, the same as
in April. While that suggested some stabilization after a long
period of disinflation, it matched a record low reached only a
few times since the series started in 1960.