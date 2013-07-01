(Adds detail, Markit U.S. PMI data)
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. manufacturing expanded
last month, rebounding from an unexpected contraction in May,
but hiring in the sector was the weakest in nearly four years,
which could make the Federal Reserve think twice about how soon
to scale back its stimulus.
A separate report on Monday showed construction spending
neared a four-year high in May, a sign that it is regaining some
strength after having collapsed during the 2007-2009 recession.
But even with recent consumer and housing data suggesting
the U.S. economy is on a path of moderate growth, pockets of
concern remain, particularly with regard to employment.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity rose by slightly more than expected in
June to 50.9 from 49, with a reading above 50 marking expansion.
The gauge for new orders rose to 51.9 from 48.8, while
production jumped to 53.4 from 48.6, helping the overall index
bounce back from May's contraction - the first in six months.
"It's nice to see manufacturing moving back into growth
territory from contraction," said Joel Naroff, president of
Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
But a measure of employment fell to 48.7, the lowest reading
since September 2009. It stood at 50.1 in May.
That could feed concern about the strength of the U.S.
recovery, particularly now that the Federal Reserve has said it
could wind down its massive stimulus program later this year.
"Unfortunately on the employment side, they are not hiring,"
Naroff said. "That's not a good sign. The employment issue is
key. If those jobs are not there, you are not going to get
consumer demand."
A separate index from financial information provider Markit
also showed modest growth in the sector but sharp slides in
hiring and new orders from abroad.
"Firms are responding to the increasingly worrying order book
trend by pulling back on recruitment," said Markit chief
economist Chris Williamson.
Construction spending, meanwhile, neared a four-year high in
May, though difficulties in the commercial real estate and
factory sector kept the pace of recovery subdued.
The rise in the ISM main index helped U.S. stocks start the
third quarter on a positive note, with major indexes rising 1
percent or more.
But government bond prices were little changed as traders
feared the decline in factory hiring could bode ill for a
broader U.S. employment report due on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters estimated 165,000 jobs were
added to U.S. payrolls in June, a bit below the average of about
189,000 new jobs per month over the first five months of 2013.
Bradley Holcomb, chairman of the ISM Manufacturing Business
Survey Committee, said the decline in factory hiring last month
breaks "a long, long stream of employment going back to 2009."
But he said "I think it's more a reaction to what has
transpired so far this year," adding that "as new orders
improve, we would hope to see employment come back into positive
territory."
Economists polled by Reuters last month forecast growth in
the broader U.S. economy slowing to a 1.7 percent annual rate in
the second quarter, though most say it should pick up steam in
the second half of the year.
Paul Dales, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics in
London, said the fall in factory employment in June would be
consistent with declines in manufacturing payrolls of more than
50,000 per month.
"But since this survey has been too pessimistic relative to
payrolls for most of the last year, we are sticking to our
payrolls forecast of a 150,000 rise in June," he said, which
would leave the Fed on track to start winding down its monthly
bond purchases as soon as September.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Ellen Freilich in
New York and Lucia Mutikani in Washington; Editing by Andrea
Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama)