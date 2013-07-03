* Private employers add 188,000 jobs in June
* Weekly jobless claims fall 5,000
* Trade deficit widens in May on imports
* Services sector growth slows, but employment increases
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 3 U.S. private employers
stepped up hiring in June and new applications for unemployment
benefits fell for a second straight week last week, pointing to
a steadily improving labor market picture.
Still, the pace of economic growth remains lackluster, with
other reports on Wednesday showing a slowing in activity in the
service industries last month and a widening in the trade
deficit in May.
"We are picking up a little momentum in the jobs market,"
said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
Private payrolls increased 188,000 in June, the ADP National
Employment Report showed, up from the 134,000 jobs added in May.
Economists had expected the report, jointly compiled by
payrolls processor ADP and Moody's Analytics, to show a gain of
160,000 private jobs. The data was released ahead of the
government's more comprehensive employment report on Friday.
The ADP report has a poor record of trying to predict the
government's nonfarm payrolls count, but some economists said it
increased the chances of a stronger June jobs report than
currently being anticipated in the financial markets.
Employers are expected to have added 165,000 jobs in June,
according to a Reuters survey of economists, a touch less than
May's tally of 175,000 new positions. The unemployment rate is
expected to fall a tenth of a percentage point to 7.5 percent.
The employment report could shed fresh clues on the timing
of the Federal Reserve's plan to start scaling back its monetary
stimulus.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month the U.S. central
bank expected to trim its bond purchases later this year and
halt the program by mid-2014, as long as the economy progresses
as it expects.
In a separate report, the Labor Department said initial
claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 5,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 343,000. That decline put claims at the
lower end of their range for this year.
SERVICE INDUSTRIES SLOWING
U.S. shares were trading higher, while prices for U.S.
Treasury debt were little changed. The dollar was weak against a
basket of currencies.
While labor market conditions are improving, service
industries - which account for more than two-thirds of the
economy - are losing some momentum.
The Institute for Supply Management's services index fell to
52.2 in June, the lowest level since February 2010, from 53.7 in
May. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the service
sector. Even though growth in the services sector slowed,
employers still hired more workers.
Activity was dampened by new orders, which fell to their
lowest level since July 2009. New orders for exports contracted.
Taken together with a Commerce Department report showing the
deficit on the trade balance widened 12.1 percent to $45.0
billion in May, that suggested second-quarter gross domestic
product would probably fall well below the 1.8 percent annual
pace recorded in the first three months of the year.
When adjusted for inflation, the shortfall on the trade
balance increased to $52.3 billion from $47.4 billion in April.
Goldman Sachs trimmed its second-quarter GDP estimate by two
tenths of a percentage point to 1.6 percent on the trade data.
RBS and Barclays slashed their forecasts by six tenths of a
point to 0.8 percent and 1 percent respectively.
Some economists cautioned against reading too much into the
deficit's impact on GDP growth, noting that imports accounted
for the bulk of the jump. Imports rose 1.9 percent, driven by a
mix of industrial materials, consumer and capital goods.
This is a sign that domestic demand and industrial
production might be picking up.
"The steady gain in import activity points to continued
improvement in domestic activity and signals a broad-based gain
in demand," said Millan Mulraine, senior economist at TD
Securities in New York.
Exports fell 0.3 percent to $187.1 billion, reflecting
sluggish global demand, particularly in major trading partners
like China.