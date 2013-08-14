* U.S. producer prices flat in July, held back by energy
* Core producer prices up 0.1 percent, less than expected
* Data could fuel Fed's worries about low inflation
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Aug 14 U.S. producer prices were
flat in July, which could add to worries at the U.S. Federal
Reserve that inflation is running too low.
The Labor Department said on Wednesday a drop in natural gas
and gasoline costs held back its seasonally adjusted producer
price index. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3
percent increase.
But it was the weakness in the index outside of volatile
energy and food components that could garner more attention from
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said last month the Fed might not
end a bond-buying stimulus program until inflation begins to
trend higher.
These so-called "core" prices, which are seen as indicators
of trends in inflation, rose 0.1 percent during the month, below
the 0.2 percent gain expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
"The lower inflation trend could convince Fed officials to
go slow on tapering (bond purchases)," said Kevin Logan, an
economist at HSBC in New York.
The report helped push yields lower on long-term U.S.
government debt, suggesting investors saw it as a sign the Fed
might keep the major economic stimulus program in place for
longer. U.S. stock prices edged lower.
Inflation has been cooling for much of the last year despite
signs of growing strength in the economy, and the Fed warned
last month that low inflation could hurt the economy.
Wednesday's data showed the core index was up 1.2 percent in
the 12 months through July, the lowest reading since November
2010. Analysts had expected that reading to fall to 1.4 percent
from 1.7 percent in June.
Low inflation is worrisome because it can encourage
businesses and consumers to delay purchases. This undermines the
Fed's efforts to boost consumption by lowering borrowing costs.
Central bankers also fear extremely low inflation because it
raises the risk a major shock to the economy could send prices
and wages into a downward spiral known as deflation. Bernanke
pointed out this risk in July.
However, policymakers at the Fed have argued that temporary
factors could be behind some of the weakness in inflation. Many
private sector economists agree.
A steady fall in the unemployment rate appears to have the
Fed nearly ready to begin unwinding its bond-buying stimulus
program.
Many economists expect the Fed will begin reducing its
monthly bond purchases in September. This has led to an increase
in interest rates for home mortgages, although another report on
Wednesday showed mortgage rates fell slightly last week.