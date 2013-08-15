* Weekly jobless claims near 6-year low, boost jobs outlook
* CPI's year-on-year rise in July was strongest since Feb
* Reports boost expectations of Fed tapering
* July industrial output flat on weak factories, utilities
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 15 The number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to a near six-year
low last week and consumer prices rose broadly in July, which
could draw the Federal Reserve closer to trimming its massive
bond-buying program.
The government reports on Thursday suggested an acceleration
in job growth in early August and hinted at pockets of pricing
power in the sluggish economy, which could ease concerns among
some Fed officials that inflation was too low.
While data on manufacturing was less encouraging, economists
were little fazed and said it merely suggested the improvement
in factory activity was slower than had been anticipated.
"It looks like the weakness in employment last month was a
fluke and the breadth of gains in CPI suggest that there will be
less push back against tapering because of low inflation," said
Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West
Chester Pennsylvania. "A September taper is still on the table."
The U.S. central bank has said it plans to start trimming
the $85 billion in bonds it is purchasing each month to keep
borrowing costs low later this year.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note jumped
to a two-year high on the data. Stocks on Wall Street suffered
their biggest fall since June, also hurt by weak quarterly U.S.
sales from retail giant Wal-Mart Stores. The dollar briefly
climbed to a near two-week peak against the euro.
First-time applications for state unemployment benefits
dropped 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 320,000, the lowest
level since October 2007, the Labor Department said. Economists
had expected initial claims to come in at 335,000 last week.
The four-week moving average of new claims, which irons out
week-to-week volatility, fell to its lowest level since November
2007, offering hope of an improvement in labor market conditions
after hiring slowed a bit in July.
Carl Riccadonna, a senior economist at Deutsche Bank
Securities in New York, said new claims and the four-week
average at pre-recession levels were consistent with a pick-up
in the pace of hiring, if not in August, then some time in the
next couple of months.
"The critical component is going to be the August jobs
report. If that comes in at least where it was in July, then
this is going to keep the Fed on track to initiate tapering at
the September (policy) meeting," said Riccadonna.
Employers added 162,000 jobs to their payrolls last month,
with the jobless rate hitting a 4-1/2 year low of 7.4 percent.
BROAD GAINS IN PRICES
In another report, the Labor Department said its Consumer
Price Index rose 0.2 percent last month, in line with
economists' expectations, as the cost of goods and services
ranging from tobacco to apparel and food increased.
The CPI had gained 0.5 percent in June. In the 12 months
through July, the CPI advanced 2.0 percent, the largest increase
since February, after rising 1.8 percent in June.
The push in inflation to the Fed's 2 percent target
suggested the downward drift in prices seen early in the year
was over and could comfort some central bank officials who have
warned on the potential dangers of inflation running too low.
Stripping out energy and food, prices rose 0.2 percent for a
third straight month. That took the increase over the past 12
months to 1.7 percent after core CPI gained 1.6 percent in June.
The uptick in prices fits in with Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's views that the low inflation was temporary.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who has voiced
concern that inflation was still too low, and dissented on this
issue at a policy meeting in June, was encouraged by the advance
in the prices in July.
"To the extent that you have got higher inflation numbers in
this report, that would be bolstering the notion that inflation
would be naturally moving back toward target in the coming
months and quarters," Bullard told reporters in Louisville,
Kentucky.
Last month, there were also increases in the prices of
gasoline, transportation and shelter.
Medical care services recorded a second successive month of
gains in July. Medical care, which makes up about 10 percent of
the core CPI, had been subdued in April and May.
The lack of pressure on health care costs had been
attributed to the expiration of patents on several popular
prescription drugs and government spending cuts that have cut
payments to doctors and hospitals for Medicare.
Furniture prices posted their largest decline in three
years, while airline fares fell for a second straight month.
News on the factory sector was a bit downbeat, with the Fed
reporting that manufacturing output slipped 0.1 percent last
month, held down by a 1.7 percent fall in the production of
motor vehicles and machinery.
That, together with a drop in utilities production, left
industrial output unchanged in July.
Separately, the New York Federal Reserve said its "Empire
State" general business conditions index fell to 8.24 in August
from 9.46 in July. A reading above zero indicates expansion.
However, details of the report were fairly encouraging, with
strong gains in labor market gauges. The inventory drawdown
continued, which bodes well for future production.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve, meanwhile, said its
business activity index fell to 9.3 in August from 19.8 in July,
amid a slowdown in new orders growth and factory jobs.
But economists do not view this survey as a good barometer
of national factory activity and were optimistic manufacturing
will regain muscle, supported by a strengthening housing market
recovery and firming demand overseas.
"Growth in Europe and a pop in exports in June suggests we
might see production growth resume after a flat first half,"
said Mei Li, an economist at FTN Financial in New York.