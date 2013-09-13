* Retail sales rise 0.2 percent in August, below forecast
* Consumer confidence falls in early September
* Producer prices up 0.3 percent on energy, but core flat
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 U.S. consumer confidence
ebbed early this month and retail sales advanced just slightly
in August, the latest indications of a lack of momentum in the
economy.
The sluggish pace of activity was underscored by another
report on Friday showing an energy-led rise in wholesale prices
last month, but subdued underlying inflation pressures.
The soft data, however, was unlikely to deter the Federal
Reserve from cutting its massive bond-buying program as early as
next week, analysts said.
"I don't think that's a red flag for the Fed. Overall the
data picture is mixed and supports our view that it will be a
light taper," said Thomas Costerg, a U.S. economist at Standard
Chartered Bank in New York.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's index of
consumer sentiment fell 5.3 points to 76.8 in early September,
the lowest since April. Economists pointed to worries over high
interest rates and a possible U.S. military strike on Syria.
Borrowing costs have risen sharply in recent months in
anticipation of the Fed scaling back its monthly bond purchases.
A separate report from the Commerce Department showed retail
sales rose 0.2 percent last month as Americans bought
automobiles and other long-lasting goods like furniture and
electronics and appliances.
But those purchases appeared to draw spending power away
from other areas and receipts for clothing, building materials
and sporting goods all fell.
Clothing store receipts dropped by the most in nearly 1-1/2
years, reflecting a slow start to back-to-school sales and
offering a cautionary note ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Nevertheless, it was the fifth straight monthly rise in
retail sales, which account for about 30 percent of consumer
spending. They had gained 0.4 percent in July and economists
polled had expected them to rise 0.4 percent last month.
Stripping out automobiles, gasoline and building materials,
so-called core sales were up 0.2 percent after rising 0.5
percent in July. Core sales correspond most closely with the
consumer spending component of gross domestic product.
Though core sales slowed a bit from July, they matched the
second quarter's 0.2 percent average monthly gain.
Avery Shenfeld, an economist at CIBC World Markets in
Toronto, said it appeared consumer spending was running close to
the 1.8 percent annual rate it logged in the second quarter.
U.S. stocks were higher, while prices for U.S. Treasury debt
also rose. The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies.
LITTLE WHOLESALE INFLATION
In a third report, the Labor Department said the producer
price index increased 0.3 percent last month after being flat in
July.
In the 12 months through August, prices received by the
nation's farms, factories and refineries were up 1.4 percent
after advancing 2.1 percent in the period through July. August's
increase was the smallest since April.
Wholesale prices excluding volatile food and energy costs
were unchanged in August after rising for nine straight months.
In the 12 months through August, the so-called core PPI
increased 1.1 percent after rising 1.2 percent in July. It was
the smallest increase since June 2010.
"Price pressures are not dead, but they are taking a very
long and heavy nap," said Michael Montgomery, a U.S. economist
at IHS Global Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.
The Fed, however, appears more focused on the cumulative
strides the labor market has made since its launched its third
round of bond-buying last October. Most economists expect it to
reduce the $85 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds it is
buying each month at its meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The retail sales report added to July data on consumer
spending, industrial production, housing starts and durable
goods orders that have suggested growth took a step back from
the first quarter's 2.5 percent annual pace.
But there was some encouraging news on third-quarter GDP,
with another report from the Commerce Department showing
business inventories rising in July by the most in six months.
Retail inventories, excluding autos - which go into the
calculation of GDP - increased 0.8 percent after slipping 0.1
percent in June. July's increase was the largest since January.
Forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers raised its
third-quarter GDP growth projection by two-tenths of a
percentage point to 1.9 percent. Barclays bumped up its forecast
to 1.7 percent from 1.5 percent. Goldman Sachs increased its
forecast to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent.