* Third-quarter GDP growth estimated at 2.0 percent
* Consumer, business spending seen sluggish
* High interest rates to take some steam off housing
* Momentum slowed even before government shut down
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 U.S. economic growth likely
slowed a bit in the third quarter as consumers kept a lid on
spending, supporting the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain
its current pace of bond purchases to stimulate activity.
Gross domestic product probably expanded at a 2.0 percent
annual rate, according to a Reuters poll of economists,
moderating from a 2.5 percent clip in the second quarter.
The anticipated deceleration will also reflect a pullback in
business spending and some ebbing in home building as a run-up
in interest rates over the summer took a toll.
The Commerce Department's first estimate of third-quarter
GDP on Thursday at 8:30 a.m (1330 GMT) will offer confirmation
that the economy lost momentum even before October's 16-day
government shutdown, which is expected to weigh on growth over
the final three months of the year.
"There are no signs that the economy is picking up," said
Thomas Costerg, a U.S. economist at Standard Chartered Bank in
New York. "If you add the shutdown to an already subdued
underlying trend, it's difficult to see the economy taking off
in the near term."
The economy grew at a 1.8 percent rate in the first half of
2013, held back by a tightening in fiscal policy at the start of
the year. Growth had been expected to gain speed in the fourth
quarter as the drag from fiscal policy lifted.
The report is expected to paint a picture of anemic domestic
demand and could be seen as validating the Fed's decision to
stick to its $85 billion monthly bond-buying program.
With near-term growth prospects not that bright, a reduction
in the purchases, which aim to keep interest rates low, is not
expected this year.
"What you saw in the third quarter will be continued in the
fourth quarter," said Doug Handler, U.S. chief economist at IHS
Global Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts. "We expect the
tapering to begin somewhere in the first quarter of 2014."
Sluggish consumer spending will account for much of the
slowdown in growth in the third quarter, against the backdrop of
a modest rise in household disposable income.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, is forecast to have expanded at its
slowest pace in 2-1/2 years. It grew at a 1.8 percent rate in
the April-June period.
Some of the anticipated slowdown in consumption is blamed on
weak demand for utilities because of unseasonably cool weather
in the summer. But households have also not been keen to loosen
their purse strings as the pace of job gains slowed
significantly during the quarter.
Business investment also likely eased, with much of the
slowdown in spending on equipment. Spending on nonresidential
structures, including mining and drilling, probably saw a second
consecutive quarter of robust growth.
HIGH MORTGAGE RATES SLOW HOUSING
A spike in mortgage rates is expected to have taken some
edge off home building activity. While growth in spending on
residential construction is still seen as strong, it will
probably be the slowest pace since the second quarter of 2012.
But the economy should get some support from an improvement
in global demand. Export growth is expected to have picked up
after rebounding in the second quarter, which should help to
limit the rise in the trade deficit.
The decline in government spending probably ran its course
in the third quarter, with sturdy growth expected in spending by
state and local authorities. Economists said this fading fiscal
drag would have set up the economy on a stronger growth path in
the fourth quarter, were it not for the government shutdown.
"An inflection to a higher growth path as we move past peak
fiscal drag will be delayed beyond the fourth quarter ... thanks
to the shutdown," said Ted Wieseman, an economist at Morgan
Stanley in New York.
Restocking by businesses was expected to add modestly to
third-quarter growth. Growth excluding inventories was seen
below the second-quarter's 2.1 percent rate.
Other details of the GDP report are expected to show some
pick-up in inflation during the quarter, but not enough to alter
the picture of benign price pressures.