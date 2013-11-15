* Manufacturing output rises 0.3 percent in October
* Auto assembly drop first since July
* Weak mining, utilities hold down industrial production
* New York state factory activity contracts in November
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 U.S. manufacturing output
rose for a third straight month in October even as automobile
production fell, suggesting a broadening in activity in a sector
regaining momentum after a slump early this year.
Other data on Friday showed factory activity fell in New
York state early this month, but economists said that was
probably a delayed reaction to last month's 16-day partial
shutdown of the federal government.
National manufacturing output increased 0.3 percent after
edging up 0.1 percent in September, the Federal Reserve said. In
the 12 months through October, factory production was up 3.3
percent, the fastest since December 2012.
The monthly increase, which matched economists'
expectations, was despite a 1.3 percent fall in auto production.
Auto assembly fell for the first time since July.
"The gains in non-motor vehicle-related production signals a
broadening in the production base beyond motor vehicles, which
has been the key driver for the U.S. manufacturing sector output
in recent months," said Millan Mulraine, senior economist at TD
Securities in New York.
Growth in manufacturing was broad-based last month, with
hefty increases in the production of primary metals, printing
and support, plastics and rubber products, furniture and
computer and electronic products, among others.
A separate report from the New York Federal Reserve said its
"Empire State" index of business conditions fell to minus 2.21
this month from 1.52 in October, the first negative reading
since May.
A reading below zero indicates a contraction in factory
activity in the region.
"This (New York state) report does not provide any basis to
be concerned about the broader outlook for manufacturing
activity," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in
New York.
Details of the survey were weak across the board, with steep
declines in new orders and unfilled orders.
Most economists do not view the survey as a good predictor
of national manufacturing activity as only a small amount of
factory production takes place in New York state. Others,
however, saw the plunge in orders in November as a sign of
slower factory growth ahead.
"There has been a decent, though not especially strong,
correlation between the shipments data in the Empire State
survey and the manufacturing data over the past few years, so
the survey could be signaling some weakening ahead for
industrial production," said Daniel Silver, an economist at
JPMorgan in New York.
Manufacturing is regaining some steam after hitting a soft
patch early in the year. With the Institute for Supply
Management survey signaling strength in national factory
activity and global trade data improving, most economists expect
manufacturing to accelerate in the months ahead.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index touched yet another
record high, while the dollar was slightly weaker against a
basket of currencies as investors continued to digest remarks on
Thursday by Fed chair nominee Janet Yellen that the central
bank's accommodative policies would continue.
U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed.
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION DIPS
Despite the rise in manufacturing output last month, overall
industrial production slipped 0.1 percent, weighed down by
declines at power plants and mines.
Weather-sensitive utilities output fell 1.1 percent last
month after surging 4.5 percent in September.
Mining production contracted 1.6 percent in October, the
first drop in seven months. The Fed attributed the fall to
temporary shutdowns of oil and gas rigs in the Gulf of Mexico as
Tropical Storm Karen approached.
With industrial production slipping, the amount of capacity
in use fell 0.2 percentage point to 78.1 percent. Officials at
the Fed tend to look at capacity utilization measures as a
signal of how much "slack" remains in the economy, and how much
room growth has to run before it becomes inflationary.
Economists said the fall in capacity utilization could stoke
fears of disinflation taking hold and make it difficult for the
Fed to scale back its massive monthly bond purchasing program.
The lack of inflation pressures was underscored by a third
report from the Labor Department showing import prices fell 0.7
percent in October as petroleum prices dropped by the most in
nearly 1-1/2 years. Prices excluding petroleum barely rose last
month and were down 1.3 percent from a year ago.
"With price growth slowing in the European Union and the
U.S., central banks will find it harder to justify near-term
reduction of stimulus," said Jay Morelock, an economist at FTN
Financial in New York.