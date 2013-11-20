* Core retail sales rise 0.5 percent in October
* Consumer price index dips 0.1 percent on weak gasoline
prices
* Year-on-year CPI up 1.0 pct, smallest rise in four years
* Home resales fall 3.2 percent in October
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 20 A gauge of U.S. consumer
spending rose more than expected in October as households bought
a range of goods, suggesting upside momentum in the economy
early in the fourth quarter.
Wednesday's report was the latest sign that a 16-day
government shutdown last month had a limited impact on the
economy and should ease concerns about the holiday shopping
season.
"It reinforces the current narrative of sustained growth
momentum in the recovery going into the last quarter of the
year, even at a time when the economy was contending with the
headwinds created by the government shutdown," said Millan
Mulraine, senior economist at TD Securities in New York.
Despite demand picking up, inflation is still subdued. That
should give the Federal Reserve latitude to maintain its current
pace of bond purchases at least until early next year.
Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline and building
materials increased 0.5 percent last month after advancing 0.3
percent in September, the Commerce Department said. Overall
retail sales rose 0.4 percent after being flat in September.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected core retail sales,
which correspond most closely with the consumer spending
component of gross domestic product, to rise 0.3 percent.
The better-than-expected increase in core retail sales
suggested consumer spending would likely accelerate from a
two-year low touched in the third quarter and probably limit
downside risks to economic growth during the fourth quarter.
The report added to data such as nonfarm payrolls and
manufacturing that have suggested the partial shutdown of the
federal government had not inflicted widespread damage on the
economy as initially feared.
Economists said fourth-quarter consumer spending was
tracking an annual rate of about 2 percent, after increasing at
a 1.5 percent pace in the July-September period.
"It takes out some of the downside risk to our
fourth-quarter GDP call of 1.5 percent," said Michael Feroli, an
economist at JPMorgan in New York.
While consumer spending is picking up, the housing market is
slowing after helping to push the economy forward.
A report from the National Association of Realtors showed
home resales fell 3.2 percent in October, declining for a second
straight month, as high mortgage rates and tight supply
weighed. But the median price of a previously owned home was up
12.8 percent from a year ago.
Increasing home values and soaring stock market prices are
helping to support consumer spending.
PRICES HELD IN CHECK
Still, the firming domestic demand is not enough to generate
some inflation in the economy. In a third report, the Labor
Department said its Consumer Price Index slipped 0.1 percent
last month as gasoline prices fell sharply, after rising 0.2
percent in September. It was the first decline in six months.
In the 12 months through October, the CPI increased 1.0
percent, the smallest gain since October 2009. It had advanced
1.2 percent in September.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer prices to
be unchanged last month.
Stripping out the volatile energy and food components, the
core CPI edged up 0.1 percent, rising by the same margin for a
third consecutive month. That could increase concerns among some
U.S. central bank officials about inflation being too low.
Over the past 12 months, the core CPI increased 1.7 percent,
matching the previous month's rise.
The Fed targets 2 percent inflation, although it tracks a
gauge that tends to run a bit below the CPI.
The absence of inflation in the economy suggests the Fed
will probably stick to its monthly $85 billion bond-buying
program at least through March as it tries to stimulate demand
through low interest rates.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday the U.S. central
bank would maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for as long
as needed, adding that policymakers wanted evidence of durable
job growth before scaling back bond purchases.
Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 meeting showed policymakers
felt they could decide to start cutting back on the program at
one of the central bank's next few meetings, provided this was
supported by data.
U.S. stocks slipped after the Fed minutes, while the dollar
strengthened against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury debt
prices fell.
"We haven't had very strong data that would cause the Fed to
taper definitely in December," said Michael Skordeles, head
market strategist for private wealth management at SunTrust in
Atlanta.
Core retail sales last month were bolstered by sturdy gains
in receipts at clothing, furniture, electronics and sporting
goods shops, among others.
Sales at electronics and appliance stores rose by the most
since April, suggesting a residual boost from the introduction
of Apple's new iPhone the previous month.