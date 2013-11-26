* U.S. building permits highest in nearly 5-1/2 years
* Single-family home prices surge in September
* Housing market resilient despite mortgage rate rise
* Consumer confidence slips in November
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 26 Permits for future U.S. home
construction hit a near 5-1/2 year-high in October and prices
for single-family homes notched big gains in September,
suggesting a run-up in mortgage interest rates has not derailed
the housing recovery.
The data releases on Tuesday were the latest signs of
strength in the economy, despite headwinds from rising mortgage
rates and last month's partial government shutdown.
"The reports reinforce the notion that the housing sector is
successfully digesting the summer mortgage rate pop," said Mike
Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder,
Colorado.
Building permits jumped 6.2 percent last month to an annual
rate of 1.03 million units, the highest since June 2008, the
Commerce Department said. It was only the second time since
mid-2008 that permits breached the 1 million-unit mark.
Last month's increase beat economists' expectations for a
930,000-unit rate. Permits, which lead housing starts by at
least a month, rose 5.2 percent in September and were up 13.9
percent from a year ago in October.
A separate report showed the S&P/Case Shiller composite
index of home prices in 20 metropolitan areas jumped 13.3
percent in September from a year ago, the strongest gain since
February 2006.
Stocks on Wall Street were little changed in thin
pre-holiday trade, while prices for U.S. Treasuries rose. The
dollar was weaker against a basket of currencies.
House prices have largely been driven by a supply squeeze as
a glut of foreclosed properties clears. But the combination of
rising prices and mortgage rates means some potential buyers are
being pushed out of the market.
This will dampen demand and is expected to gradually slow
the pace of house price increases in coming months.
"While demand for housing remains as strong as ever, credit
is tight, flood insurance rates are on the rise, mortgage rates
are elevated and income growth has not kept pace with price
growth," said Stephanie Karol, a U.S. economist at IHS Global
Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.
A Reuters survey published on Tuesday forecast home prices
rising 6.5 percent next year, roughly half the pace expected in
2013.
Interest rates have risen sharply since May as markets
anticipated the Federal Reserve would start cutting back on its
monthly bond purchases this year, with the 30-year fixed
mortgage rate surging nearly a full percentage point.
It hit 4.49 percent in September, the highest since July
2011, according to mortgage lender Freddie Mac. But rates have
been retreating as expectations of a Fed taper are pushed to
early next year, averaging 4.19 percent last month.
FED CLOSER TO TAPERING?
Some economists said the housing data, combined with
stronger-than-expected October nonfarm payrolls and retail sales
reports, raised the risk the Fed could scale back its massive
monthly bond purchases as early as December.
"The jump in building permits means that another obstacle to
tapering is now removed," said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S.
economist at UniCredit Research in New York.
"The weakness in housing starts and new home sales were
probably one important reason - besides the slowdown in payroll
gains - why the Fed did not taper in September."
The U.S. central bank noted at last month's meeting that the
recovery in the housing sector had slowed somewhat in recent
months. Fed policymakers next meet on Dec. 17-18.
Th strong march in house prices, rising stock market prices
and improvements in job gains are not helping to lift household
spirits, which could be a challenge for retailers during the
holiday shopping season.
In a third report, the Conference Board said its index of
consumer attitudes fell to 70.4 this month from 72.4 in October.
Consumers' labor market assessment was little changed.
But while building permits are not counted in gross domestic
product (GDP), they are a key indicator of economic activity and
the sturdy gains in both September and October should ease
concerns the housing market recovery was stalling.
"The building permits reports suggest some upside risks to
GDP growth in the coming quarters from construction activity,"
said Millan Mulraine, senior economist at TD Securities in New
York.
Though higher mortgage rates have slowed the pace of home
sales, demand for accommodation as household formation continues
to recover from multi-decade lows is expected to keep supporting
residential construction.
Permits for the multifamily home sector surged 15.3 percent
in October and approvals for buildings with five units or more
reached their highest level since June 2008. Single-family home
permits, the largest segment of the market, rose 0.8 percent.
The Commerce Department postponed the release of figures on
housing starts and completions for September and October until
Dec. 18 because the collection of data was affected by the
16-day shutdown of the government last month.
November data also will be published at that time. The
partial shutdown of the federal government also delayed the
publishing of the September and October permits reports.