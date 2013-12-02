* ISM national factory index highest since 2011 in November
* Markit manufacturing PMI rebounds from 1-year low
* Construction spending touches 4-1/2-year high in October
* Reports add to signals of strengthening economic tone
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 A gauge of U.S. factory
activity hit a 2-1/2-year high in November and construction
spending increased solidly in October, brightening the economic
outlook as the year winds down.
Monday's reports were the latest indication the economy was
gaining strength despite the fiscal headwinds and could bring
the Federal Reserve a step closer to scaling back its massive
monetary stimulus.
"The economy is moving forward at a moderate to strong
pace," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. "This is additional evidence
that the economic outlook is positive enough and expected to
continue long enough and that the Fed might actually taper in
December."
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity rose to 57.3 last month, the highest
reading since April 2011, from 56.4 in October. A reading above
50 indicates expansion in the factory sector.
Last month's reading outstripped forecasts for 55.0 and was
the sixth consecutive month of growth in the goods-producing
sector since a contraction in May.
The ISM report mirrored a separate index released by
financial data firm Markit, which showed manufacturing
rebounding to a 10-month high in November.
The signs of strength in the two surveys are at odds with
so-called hard data such as durable goods orders, industrial
production and factory payrolls which have all pointed to some
slowing in manufacturing activity.
While these sentiment surveys might be overstating the pace
of economic growth, they suggested an uptick in business
spending and industrial production in the fourth quarter.
"The persistent strength in the ISM increases our confidence
that business investment in the fourth quarter will bounce back
from the contraction in the third quarter, but we remain of the
view that this rebound will be limited," said Bricklin Dwyer, a
U.S. economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
Business spending on equipment fell in the third-quarter for
the first time in a year.
A separate report from the Commerce Department showed
construction spending increased 0.8 percent to an annual rate of
$908.4 billion, the highest level since May 2009, after falling
0.3 percent in September.
UPBEAT DATA
The reports added to data such as retail sales and nonfarm
payrolls that have offered an upbeat reading of the economy
despite October's 16-day government shutdown and an anticipated
drawdown on inventories, both expected to undercut growth this
quarter.
U.S. stocks were little moved by the data as traders awaited
Friday's employment report for November. U.S. government bond
prices were trading lower, while the dollar was marginally
higher against a basket of currencies.
Fed policymakers next meet on Dec. 17-18 and minutes from
their last meeting showed officials are preparing to reduce the
pace of bond-buying in coming months as long as the economy
continues to improve.
The increase in construction spending in October was double
economists' expectations for a 0.4 percent gain and driven by a
3.9 percent jump in public construction projects. That was the
largest increase since March 2004.
State and local government outlays posted the biggest
advance since February 2009, adding to evidence of improving
budgets after years of belt-tightening. The increase in spending
on federal government projects was the largest in nearly three
years.
The sturdy gains in public construction spending suggest
overall government spending will likely increase again in the
fourth quarter. Government spending ended three straight
quarters of declines in the July-September period.
"State and local construction spending has now crossed
solidly into positive territory in year-on-year terms,
consistent with the improvement in state and local revenue
trends," said Carl Riccadonna, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche
Bank Securities in New York.
"The sequester is set to continue to weigh on federal
spending in 2014, but this drag will be significantly diluted by
increased outlays at the state and local level."
Private sector investment in residential and nonresidential
structures will probably remain on a slow path after spending on
private construction projects fell in October.
But an anticipated pick-up in business spending, industrial
production and demand for long-lasting manufactured goods should
help to mitigate some of that slowing.
The ISM survey showed the forward-looking new orders index
jumped to its highest level since April 2011. A gauge of order
backlogs also surged and inventories dropped. Imports fell,
while export orders jumped.
"A recovering global economy appears to be helping domestic
manufacturers," said Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan in
New York.
"The cooling in the import index may indicate that some of
last quarter's inventory gain was due to stronger imports, and
the inventory payback this quarter could partly pass over
domestic factories and instead be felt in weaker import growth."