By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 U.S. employers likely
maintained a strong pace of hiring in November, but probably not
strong enough for the Federal Reserve to start reducing the
amount of money it is pumping into economy.
Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased by 180,000
last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, down
from October's gain of 204,000 jobs. The gains, however, would
be above the 174,000 monthly average for the past six months.
"We are on a pretty solid trend, we are maintaining the
course and job gains are continuing at a solid pace," said Laura
Rosner, an economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
The unemployment rate is forecast to slip a tenth of a
percentage point to 7.2 percent as some federal workers who were
counted as jobless in October returned to work after a 16-day
partial shutdown of the government.
An anticipated drop in the participation rate - the share of
working-age Americans who either have a job or are looking for
one - is also expected to pressure the jobless rate lower in
November. The rate hit a 35-1/2-year low in October.
"We are going to see a continuation of the trend. It's the
result of discouraged workers, those who have been unemployed
for a while, dropping out as the holiday approaches and resuming
their search early next year," said Alan MacEachin, an economist
at Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Virginia.
"We also have the effect of end-of-year retirements," he
said.
The Labor Department will release its closely watched
employment report on Friday at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), little more
than a week before the Fed's Dec. 17-18 policy-setting meeting.
Minutes from the U.S. central bank's last meeting in October
showed officials were preparing to scale back their monthly $85
billion bond-buying buying campaign in coming months as long as
the economy continues to improve.
MIXED ECONOMIC DATA
Economic data so far for the fourth quarter have been mixed,
with labor market and consumer spending indicators firming.
However, the housing market and business spending have slowed.
A stronger-than-expected reading on job growth in November
could stir speculation the central bank might reduce its current
pace of bond purchases this month, but most economists feel the
Fed will want further signs of economic progress before acting.
"There are still many boxes that remain unchecked. Inflation
is too low, income growth is not accelerating," said Thomas
Costerg, U.S. economist at Standard Chartered Bank in New York.
"The Fed would like to see the participation rate
stabilizing. The Fed is in no rush to taper and this report
should not change that."
Economists also believe the central bank will probably not
want to pull the trigger before lawmakers on Capitol Hill strike
a deal to fund the government.
While a few economists look for the Fed to scale back its
purchases in December or January, most expect it will hold off
until March, and some believe it may wait until June.
Economists expect the anticipated job gains in November to
be broad-based. Government payrolls are forecast being flat,
with hiring by state and local governments offsetting a decline
in federal government employment.
Manufacturing payrolls are expected to rise for a fourth
straight month and construction employment likely added to
October's gains even as the housing recovery slowed.
Retail employment is expected to increase, but a late
Thanksgiving holiday could have resulted in some of the seasonal
hiring not being captured in November's report. Leisure and
hospitality, as well as professional and business services
payrolls are also expected to show gains.
Other details of the report are expected to show average
hourly earnings rose by 0.2 percent after edging up 0.1 percent
in October. The length of the workweek was expected to rise to
an average of 34.5 hours from 34.4 hours.