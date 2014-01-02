* Manufacturing grows steadily in December
* Jobless claims fall 2,000 last week
* Construction spending up 1 percent in November
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Jan 2 U.S. factory activity held
near a 2-1/2-year high in December and the number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits fell again last week,
suggesting the economy was poised for stronger growth in 2014.
The strengthening fundamentals were underscored by other
data on Thursday showing construction spending hit its highest
level in nearly five years in November.
"The underlying trends are pointing to the economy
accelerating as we move through the year. Conditions seem to be
coming together for a very good year," said Joel Naroff, chief
economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity stood at 57.0 last month. The index
had climbed to 57.3 in November, the highest since April 2011.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion. With a gauge of new
orders hitting a 3-1/2-year high and inventories declining,
manufacturing activity is set to accelerate early in the year.
While manufacturing accounts for only about 12 percent of
the economy, it has been the key driver of recovery from the
2007-09 recession. Its continued show of strength is combining
with improving fortunes in other sectors of the economy to set a
foundation for sustained strong growth this year.
The brightening economic outlook prompted the Federal
Reserve to announce in December that it would reduce its monthly
$85 billion bond buying program by $10 billion starting this
month.
A separate report from the Labor Department showed initial
claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 2,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 339,000 last week. It was the second
straight week of declines.
Though claims continue to be plagued by seasonal volatility,
economists said last week's decline was consistent with an
improvement in labor market conditions and was in line with
other indicators showing an acceleration in job growth.
A gauge of factory employment in the ISM survey last month
touched its highest level since June 2011. There has also been a
significant improvement in households' perceptions of labor
market conditions.
"Jobless claims remain at a level consistent with improving
labor market conditions. We continue to expect a 215,000
increase in nonfarm payrolls for December," said Laura Rosner, a
U.S. economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
Employers added 203,000 new jobs to their payrolls in
November and the unemployment rate fell 0.3 percentage point to
7 percent. December nonfarm payrolls data will be released on
Jan. 10, with the median of forecasts from analysts polled by
Reuters calling for 193,000 new jobs last month.
FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS
From employment to consumer spending and industrial
production, the economy is showing remarkable strength, even as
growth is expected to slow considerably in the last three months
of 2013 from the third quarter's brisk 4.1 percent annual rate.
Much of the anticipated slowdown reflects a loss of output
during a 16-day government shutdown in October and an unwinding
of inventories after businesses aggressively accumulated stock
in the July-September quarter.
The dollar was trading higher against a basket of
currencies, while prices for U.S. Treasuries were up. U.S.
stocks fell as investors booked profits after the Standard &
Poor's 500 index recorded its best yearly advance since 1997.
A third report from the Commerce Department showed
construction spending increased 1 percent in November to its
highest level since March 2009. It was the eighth straight month
that construction spending increased and reflected solid gains
in private construction outlays.
While the outlook for the economy is upbeat, there are some
areas of concern. Jobless benefits for more than a million
long-term unemployed Americans expired on Dec. 28, which could
hurt consumer spending and also artificially lower the jobless
rate.
The emergency unemployment compensation program was
introduced in 2008 during the depths of recession, and had been
extended every year since then.
"The expiration of these benefits will leave 1.3 million
workers without benefits, potentially causing ripples through
the entire economy," said Jay Morelock, an economist at FTN
Financial in New York.