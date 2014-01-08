By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK Jan 8 U.S. private employers hired
staff at the fastest pace in 13 months in December, data from a
payrolls processor showed Wednesday, burnishing expectations
that similar figures due later in the week from the government
will confirm the U.S. economy was gathering steam at the end of
last year.
Companies added 238,000 jobs last month after an upwardly
revised 229,000 in November, the ADP National Employment Report
showed, topping expectations in a Reuters poll for a gain of
200,000. It was the largest monthly gain since November 2012 and
brought a three-month average of corporate hiring to nearly
225,000 a month, the fastest such pace in 21 months.
"We're now going to start to see an economic recovery more
typical of the economic recoveries we've seen historically,"
said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, which
jointly develops the report with payrolls processor ADP. "It
feels like the jobs market has kicked into a higher gear."
The data was also likely a welcome affirmation of positive
economic momentum for policy makers at the U.S. Federal Reserve,
who last month were confident enough in the recent improvement
in activity to set plans to scale back their massive stimulus
program.
U.S. stocks were modestly lower following the report, while
the euro fell to a one-month low against the dollar. The
dollar also extended its gains against the yen.
U.S. Treasury bond prices extended their decline, with the
benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last trading 12/32
lower in price with a yield of 2.982 percent, up 4.5 basis
points from late on Monday.
The ADP report comes two days ahead of the government's
nonfarm payrolls report, a measure of the labor market that is
more comprehensive and includes both public and private sector
employment. Analysts are looking for 196,000 jobs to have been
added in December, and a rise in private payrolls of 195,000.
Both numbers would represent slight declines from November.
Moody's Zandi said that based on the ADP report, he
estimated that payrolls would show 230,000 jobs created in
December.
In the ADP report, November's job growth figure was revised
up to 229,000 from the initially reported 215,000.
Separately, applications for U.S. home mortgages rose 2.6
percent in the latest week, rebounding from a 13-year low set at
the end of last year, according to the Mortgage Bankers
Association.
Recent data has pointed to an acceleration in economic
conditions. On Tuesday, the Commerce Department said the
November U.S. trade deficit was the smallest in four years as
exports hit a record high and weak oil prices restrained import
growth.
Also on Wednesday, retail industry tracker ShopperTrak said
that sales rose 2.7 percent in the November-December holiday
shopping season, boosted by promotions and discounts. J.C.
Penney Co Inc, which has struggled to grow its sales
after massive declines, described its holiday performance as
pleasing, and affirmed its fourth-quarter outlook.
Investors have been especially sensitive to signs of
economic improvement ever since the U.S. Federal Reserve in
December announced that it would begin to slow its massive
stimulus program, which was a major contributor to the S&P 500's
rally of nearly 30 percent in 2013.
Since the Fed said it would begin to slow the program when
certain economic indicators met its targets, some traders had
previously taken strong data as a negative because it suggested
a faster end to the program.