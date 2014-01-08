By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK Jan 8 U.S. private employers hired
staff at the fastest pace in 13 months in December, data from a
payrolls processor showed Wednesday, burnishing expectations
that national jobs data due later in the week from the
government will confirm the U.S. economy was gathering steam at
the end of last year.
The report was one of many in a rash of positive data,
including a read on small-business hiring and holiday retail
sales.
Companies added 238,000 jobs last month after an upwardly
revised 229,000 in November, the ADP National Employment Report
showed, easily topping expectations in a Reuters poll for a gain
of 200,000. It was the largest monthly gain since November 2012
and brought the three-month average of corporate hiring to
nearly 225,000 a month, the fastest such pace in 21 months.
In the ADP report, November's job growth figure was revised
up from the initially reported 215,000.
"We're now going to start to see an economic recovery more
typical of the economic recoveries we've seen historically,"
said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, which
jointly develops the report with payrolls processor ADP. "It
feels like the jobs market has kicked into a higher gear."
In another positive read on the economy, the National
Federation of Independent Business on Wednesday said small
businesses hired the most workers in nearly eight years in
December.
The data were likely a welcome affirmation of positive
economic momentum for policy-makers at the Federal Reserve, who
last month were confident enough in the recent improvement in
activity to set plans to scale back their massive stimulus
program, currently at $75 billion a month of bond purchases.
The minutes from the U.S. central bank's December meeting
showed that many Fed members wanted to proceed with caution in
trimming asset purchases, and most wanted to stress that further
reductions were not on a preset course.
The ADP report comes two days ahead of the government's
nonfarm payrolls report, a measure of the labor market that is
more comprehensive and includes both public and private sector
employment. Analysts are looking for 196,000 jobs to have been
added in December, and a rise in private payrolls of 195,000.
Both numbers would represent slight declines from November.
Moody's Zandi said that based on the ADP report, he
estimated that payrolls would show 230,000 jobs created in
December. However, UBS economist Maury Harris argued that the
ADP report has historically overstated payroll strength in
December because ADP is less sensitive to weather and year-end
issues.
"As firms belatedly delete payroll records for those
separated from the firm during the year ... their end-of-year
reconciliations of their payroll records result in a
falsely high ADP estimate," he wrote in a note to clients.
U.S. stocks were modestly lower while the euro
fell to a one-month low against the dollar. The dollar also
extended its gains against the yen.
U.S. Treasury bond prices extended their decline, with the
benchmark 10-year Treasury note down 17/32 and the
yield at 3.0006 percent.
Recent data has pointed to accelerating improvement in
economic conditions. Retail industry tracker ShopperTrak said
sales rose 2.7 percent in the November-December holiday shopping
season, boosted by promotions and discounts. J.C. Penney Co Inc
, which has struggled to reverse a massive decline in
sales, described its holiday performance as pleasing and
affirmed its fourth-quarter outlook.
On Tuesday, the Commerce Department said the November U.S.
trade deficit was the smallest in four years as exports hit a
record high and weak oil prices restrained import growth.
Also on Wednesday, applications for U.S. home mortgages rose
2.6 percent in the latest week, rebounding from a 13-year low
set at the end of last year, according to the Mortgage Bankers
Association.
Investors have been especially sensitive to signs of
economic improvement ever since the Fed said in December it
would begin to slow its massive stimulus program, which was a
major contributor to the S&P 500 stock index's rally of nearly
30 percent in 2013.
Since the Fed said it would begin to slow the program when
certain economic indicators met its targets, some traders had
previously taken strong data as a negative because it suggested
a faster end to the program.