* Weekly jobless claims fall 15,000
* Four-week average of claims drops 9,750
* Planned layoffs plunge in December
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 The number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits last week fell and planned
layoffs hit a 13-1/2 year low in December, adding to a range of
data that have suggested the economy is gaining steam.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 330,000 in the week ended Jan.
4, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists had
expected them to fall to just 335,000.
Claims are typically volatile around this time of the year
because of the weather and the difficulties adjusting the data
for unusual and shifting layoff patterns around the holidays.
Still, they have been largely consistent with other labor
market indicators that have painted an upbeat picture of the
jobs market and the overall economy.
"The labor market seems to have picked up some steam towards
the end of the year," said Guy Berger, an economist at RBS in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Separately, consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas
said planned layoffs at U.S. firms plunged by 32 percent in
December to the lowest level since June 2000.
The reports helped to lift U.S. stocks, although the dollar
was little changed against a basket of currencies and prices for
U.S. government bonds rose only slightly.
From employment to consumer spending and industrial
production, the economy appears poised for sustained strong
growth in 2014 after false starts in prior years.
The brightening outlook gave the Federal Reserve confidence
last month to announce that it would reduce its monthly pace of
bond purchases to $75 billion from $85 billion.
With the run of fairly strong data continuing, economists
believe the U.S. central bank will announce a further reduction
at its next meeting on Jan. 28-29.
In an interview with Time magazine released on Thursday,
incoming Fed Chair Janet Yellen said she was "hopeful" that
economic growth would accelerate in 2014 to reach 3 percent or
more, with inflation moving up toward the central bank's target.
Economists think U.S. GDP growth may not have even reached 2
percent last year.
SOLID DECEMBER PAYROLLS EYED
The jobless claims data for last week has no bearing on the
government's closely watched employment report for December,
given that it falls outside of the payroll survey period.
The Labor Department is expected to report on Friday that
non-farm payrolls increased by 196,000 last month after gaining
203,000 in November, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
There is, however, a risk of a stronger number.
Private-sector hiring hit its fastest pace in 13 months in
December, while small businesses created the most jobs in nearly
eight years, according to reports on Wednesday.
"The underlying trend is encouraging," said Jennifer Lee, a
senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. "Job
creation is picking up momentum."
The claims data showed the number of people still receiving
benefits under regular state programs after an initial week of
aid rose 50,000 to 2.87 million in the week ended Dec. 28.
A total of 4.19 million people were receiving benefits under
all programs in the week ended Dec. 21. With benefits for more
than a million long-term unemployed Americans having expired on
Dec. 28, that figure should decline sharply in the weeks ahead.
Economists believe the expiration of the benefits will lower
the unemployment rate as former aid recipients either accept
jobs they previously would not have considered or drop out of
the labor force.