By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Feb 20The number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, pointing to
steadily improving labor market conditions, despite two straight
months of weak hiring.
Other data on Thursday showed relentlessly cold weather
putting a strain on household budgets, with electricity and
heating fuel prices surging in January. However, inflation
pressures remained subdued.
Freezing temperatures likely contributed to a surprise fall
in factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region this month.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined
3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 336,000, the Labor Department
said. That was mostly in line with economists' expectations.
The claims data covered the survey week for February's
nonfarm payrolls report. Snow storms slammed parts of the
country last week, which could have kept some workers at home.
"February's survey reference week coincided with storms
pummeling the Eastern Seaboard of the United States. This would
suggest a deleterious impact on February's payroll numbers,"
said Guy Berger, an economist at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
Bitterly cold weather was blamed for a sharp slowdown in
hiring in December and January's marginal bounce back. But
claims have been tucked in a 325,000-348,000 range this year
suggesting no fundamental shift in labor market conditions.
In a second report, the department said strong gains in the
price of household energy had accounted for most of the 0.1
percent rise in its Consumer Price Index in January.
The CPI had advanced 0.2 percent in December and last
month's rise was in line with economists' expectations.
In January, electricity prices rose 1.8 percent, the largest
gain since March 2010. Natural gas prices surged 3.6 percent.
That was the largest rise since April. The cost of heating oil
jumped 3.7 percent, the biggest increase since September 2012.
The increases, which offset a 1.0 percent fall in the price
of gasoline, is putting a strain on household finances as
incomes barely grow. Weekly average earnings adjusted for
inflation rose 0.1 percent in January after sliding 0.5 percent
in December, the department said in a third report.
"Higher energy prices could take a toll on consumer spending
this winter," said Jay Morelock, an economist at FTN Financial
in New York. "Inflation remains muted throughout most of the
economy. The jump in energy prices should subside once shortages
of fuel oil and propane are alleviated."
U.S. stocks were trading marginally higher, while prices for
U.S. Treasury debt fell. The dollar firmed against a basket of
currencies.
MIXED SIGNALS ON FACTORY ACTIVITY
Separately, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its
business activity index tumbled to -6.3 this month from 9.4 in
January. Economists had expected the gauge of factory activity
in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware to
come in at 8.0.
A reading above zero indicates expansion in the region's
manufacturing. New orders fell to -5.2 from 5.1. Growth in the
employment component decelerated, with the index down to 4.8
from 10.0.
But survey respondents' view on the coming months improved,
with the gauge of business conditions for the next six months
rising to 40.2 from 34.4.
"We suspect that a large portion of the weakness can be
attributable to adverse weather conditions," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an economist at TD Securities in New York.
A survey of national factory activity showed manufacturing
activity accelerated in February at its fastest pace in nearly
four years due in part to growth in new orders.
Financial data firm Markit said its "flash" or preliminary
U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rose to 56.7 in
February, its highest since May 2010, compared to 53.7 in the
final reading for January. Readings above 50 indicate expansion.
"This suggests that the regional Fed indicators may be
overstating the extent of manufacturing weakness during the
month," said Goldberg
Consumer prices advanced 1.6 percent in the 12 months to
January, after increasing 1.5 percent in December.
Stripping out the volatile energy and food components, the
so-called core CPI also rose 0.1 percent in January for a second
straight month. In the 12 months to January, core CPI rose 1.6
percent, slowing from a 1.7 percent increase in December and the
smallest rise since June.
With consumer inflation continuing to run below the Federal
Reserve's 2 percent target, monetary policy is likely to remain
accommodative for a while even as the U.S. central bank reduces
the amount of money it is injecting into the economy each month.
Within the core CPI, there were increases in rents, medical
care costs and prescription drugs. Tobacco prices recorded their
largest gain since July. These tend to rise at the beginning of
the year because of tax hikes.
Elsewhere, there were declines in the prices of new motor
vehicles, used cars and trucks, and apparel. Airline fares
dropped 2.2 percent.