By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. retail sales rebounded
in February and new filings for jobless benefits hit a fresh
three-month low last week, suggesting the economy was regaining
strength after an abrupt slowdown caused by severe weather.
The data on Thursday reinforced expectations of a pick-up in
economic activity and should encourage the Federal Reserve to
continue scaling back its massive monetary stimulus.
"The economy seems to be rebounding from a winter-related
slump," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. "We expect the Fed will stay
the course with its exit strategy."
Retail sales increased 0.3 percent last month, with receipts
rising in most categories, the Commerce Department said. The
gain followed a 0.6 percent drop in January and ended two
straight months of declines.
An unusually cold and snowy winter disrupted economic
activity at the end of 2013 and the beginning of this year,
holding back job growth and weighing on industrial production.
Economists had expected only a 0.2 percent increase in
retail sales in February after snow and ice blanketed densely
populated regions during the first half of the month.
"The consumer appears to be back in the game," said Millan
Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
"We see this as further confirmation that the underlying
momentum in the economy remains quite favorable."
In a separate report, the Labor Department said initial
claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 9,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 315,000 last week. That was the lowest
reading since late November.
A four-week moving average for new claims, which irons out
week-to-week volatility, fell to its lowest level since early
December, a further sign of firming labor market conditions.
Stocks on Wall Street initially rose on the data, but later
gave up gains as worries about Ukraine and the health of China's
economy weighed. Prices for U.S. Treasury debt rose, while the
dollar fell against a basket of currencies.
SALES SEEN ACCELERATING
Retail sales are expected to accelerate in the spring as
warmer temperatures and improving household finances unleash
pent-up demand. That should boost growth and buttress the Fed's
resolve to unwind its monthly bond buying program by year end.
"I do expect some pick-up in the second quarter. A lot of
consumers are going to have some cabin fever," said Alan
MacEachin, an economist at Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna,
Virginia.
So-called core sales, which strip out automobiles, gasoline,
building materials and food services, and correspond most
closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic
product, rose 0.3 percent in February.
However, core sales in January were revised to show a 0.6
percent decline instead of only a 0.3 percent fall. That
prompted some economists to lower their estimates for first-
quarter consumer spending.
A second report from the Commerce Department showed retail
inventories excluding autos posted their largest increase since
July in the first month of this year. Economists said that
should help offset weak consumer spending, and they raised their
growth estimates as a result.
Even so, most economists expect GDP to expand at only around
a 2 percent annual rate in the first quarter, which would mark a
slowdown from the fourth quarter's 2.4 percent pace.
Businesses accumulated a massive amount of inventories in
the second half of last year, which had led economists to expect
a slower pace of restocking in January.
In January, the inventory-to-sales ratio, or the number of
months it would take businesses to clear shelves, was the
highest since October 2009.
Retail sales in February were supported by a rise in
receipts at automobile and parts dealers, while sales at
electronics and appliance stores fell.
Receipts at building materials and garden equipment stores
increased, likely as consumers bought snow removal equipment.
Sales at furniture stores rose as did receipts at clothing
stores and online retailers. There were also gains in receipts
at sporting goods shops and restaurants. Sales at food and
beverage stores, however, fell.