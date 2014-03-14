* U.S. consumer sentiment falls in early March
* Producer prices edge down 0.1 percent in February
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. consumer sentiment
weakened in early March as an unusually harsh winter appeared to
dim views on the economy's prospects.
The preliminary Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan index
of consumer sentiment fell to 79.9 in March from 81.6 the prior
month, a survey showed on Friday.
Analysts had expected sentiment to improve, and the weak
tone of the report could be a sign that severe weather had put
consumers in the doldrums. That would back the view that the
U.S. economy was only temporarily stuck in a soft patch and
would resume stronger growth once the weather improves.
"Most of the decline ... can be attributed to the
unseasonably bad weather," said Amna Asaf, an economist at
Capital Economics in Toronto.
Parts of the United States have suffered colder-than-normal
temperatures and blizzards over the winter, which may have
contributed to several months of weak hiring.
If weather is the culprit, then the Federal Reserve can feel
more confident about continuing the winding down of a
bond-buying stimulus program. The Fed started trimming monthly
bond purchases in January.
The sentiment index was at its lowest level since November.
It was largely dragged down by a dip in consumer expectations
for future growth.
There were some signs of strength in the report. Those
polled expected the highest rate of annual income gains since
November 2008.
"Expectations of income gains were ... consistent with a
tightening labor market," said Cooper Howes, an economist at
Barclays Capital in New York.
A separate report from the Labor Department pointed in the
opposite direction with regard to inflation, as a decline in
U.S. producer prices in February suggested little building of
inflationary pressure.
The government's seasonally adjusted producer price index
for final demand dropped 0.1 percent last month.
On its own, the price data would make policymakers feel more
comfortable holding interest rates near zero for many more
months.
"There is nothing in this report that raises any concerns
about inflation," said John Canally, economist and investment
strategist at LPL Financial in Boston. "The economy is running
too far below capacity for that to happen.
U.S. inflation has held at a very low level in recent years
because of a persistently high unemployment rate.
The value of the U.S. dollar slipped against the yen
following the price data's publication, suggesting investors
felt the report buttressed the view that the Fed would hold
interest rates extremely low into next year.
Prices for U.S. stocks and yields on U.S. government debt
fell on heightened tensions over a possible U.S.-European
response against Russia if a referendum in Ukraine's Crimea
region goes ahead.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a slight increase in
prices received last month by businesses such as factories,
retailers and wholesalers. The price index had risen 0.2 percent
in January.
Final demand for goods rose 0.4 percent in February. Final
demand for services dropped 0.3 percent. The Labor Department
said about 80 percent of the decline in its services index was
due to lower margins for retailers of apparel, footwear and
accessories.
In the 12 months through February, producer prices increased
0.9 percent, the smallest one-year gain since May 2013.
Producer prices excluding volatile food and energy costs
fell 0.2 percent. Another gauge of core producer prices - final
demand less foods, energy, and trade services - nudged up 0.1
percent.