* Wholesale inventories increase 1.1 percent in April
* Small business confidence highest in more than 6-1/2 years
* Job openings highest since August 2007
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 10 The U.S. economy has
decisively turned the corner with small business confidence
hitting its highest level in more than 6-1/2 years in May and
the number of jobs available rising to pre-recession levels in
April.
The brightening growth picture was further boosted by
another report on Tuesday showing a bigger-than-expected
increase in wholesale inventories. The new figures added to
employment, auto sales, manufacturing and services sector data
in suggesting the economy was now in a full-fledged expansion.
"The list of indicators showing the economy is back
continues to get longer every day," said Chris Rupkey, chief
financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.
"It's getting harder and harder to point to slack in economic
conditions."
The National Federation of Independent Business said its
Small Business Optimism Index rose 1.4 points to 96.6 last
month, the highest reading since September 2007.
It was the third straight monthly increase in the index,
which is viewed as one of the leading indicators of economic
growth. Five of the index's 10 components advanced, with big
gains in sales and earnings expectations.
Small businesses were also very upbeat about prospects over
the next six months. There were increases in both the share of
business owners planning to create new jobs and those who
believed this was a good time to expand.
In a second report, the Labor Department said job openings,
a measure of labor demand, increased by 289,000 to a seasonally
adjusted 4.46 million in April, the highest reading since August
2007.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and other policymakers at
the U.S. central bank are watching job openings to help gauge
the health of the labor market. The Fed is winding down a
stimulative bond-buying program and eyeing a possible hike in
interest rates sometime next year.
JOBS AVAILABLE
"Jobs are available. The economy is creating jobs at a
fairly robust pace and there is every indication that will be
sustained," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD
Securities in New York.
With job openings increasing, there were 2.19 people for
every available job in April, the lowest since June 2008.
"This is almost exactly in line with the average from 2000
to 2006," said Cooper Howes, an economist at Barclays in New
York. "This suggests that there is little slack remaining in
labor markets and that wage growth will be stronger."
The Fed, which has kept overnight interest rates near zero
since December 2008, has pointed to labor market slack to
justify its very accommodative monetary policy stance.
Despite the rise in job openings, hiring was little changed
in April, a potential suggestion that employers are having
trouble finding the workers with the right skills for the jobs
available.
In a sign of confidence in the labor market, the number of
people quitting their jobs rose.
In another report, the Commerce Department said wholesale
inventories increased 1.1 percent after advancing by the same
margin in March.
The component that goes into the calculation of GDP -
wholesale stocks excluding autos - also increased 1.1 percent,
bolstering views that inventories will buoy growth this quarter.
The economy contracted at a 1.0 percent annual pace in the
January-March period. Growth this quarter is forecast topping a
3.0 percent pace.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)