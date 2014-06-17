(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Consumer prices rise 0.4 percent in May
* Price gain from year-ago largest since October 2012
* Core CPI up 0.3 percent; annual rise largest since 2013
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 17 U.S. consumer prices
recorded their largest increase in more than a year in May as
costs for a range of goods and services rose, likely easing the
Federal Reserve's concerns that inflation was running too low.
The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price
Index increased 0.4 percent last month, with food prices posting
their biggest rise since August 2011.
Economists, who had expected consumer prices to rise only
0.2 percent, said the increase suggested a separate inflation
gauge watched by the Fed also pushed higher in May, although it
would still fall short of the central bank's 2 percent target.
"Consumer prices are gaining traction, suggesting inflation
is moving close to the Fed's target," said Sam Bullard, a senior
economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North
Carolina. "Fed officials will have to acknowledge the firming
price environment."
Fed officials who started a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday will evaluate the data among other reports that have
given bullish signals on the economy.
The Fed is expected to further trim its monthly bond buying
program, but it is expected to hold off raising interest rates
until some time next year to let the economy gather strength.
The broadening rise in prices should reassure Fed officials
who have expressed concerns that inflation was too low, and it
led some investors to raise bets the central bank would hike
interest rates before the middle of 2015.
"At the margin, today's inflation print further tilts the
odds toward an earlier first rate hike relative to our current
fourth quarter of 2015 call," said Michael Feroli, an economist
at JPMorgan in New York.
Prices for U.S Treasury debt fell on the inflation data,
while the dollar rose against a basket of currencies. U.S. stock
prices were trading slightly higher.
HOUSING STARTS, PERMITS FALL
A range of indicators from manufacturing output to services
sector activity and employment have suggested the economy has
rebounded from a winter slump.
The housing market, however, remains a weak spot. Fed Chair
Janet Yellen warned last month that a protracted housing
slowdown could undermine the economy.
Groundbreaking for homes fell 6.5 percent to a seasonally
adjusted annual pace of 1 million units in May, the Commerce
Department said in a separate report. Construction permits
declined 6.4 percent to a 991,000-unit rate.
May's rise in consumer prices built on a 0.3 percent advance
in April. With tensions escalating in Iraq, a major world oil
producer, inflation is likely to push higher in the coming
months.
In the 12 months through May, consumer prices increased 2.1
percent, the biggest gain since October 2012. That followed a
2.0 percent rise in the period through April, marking the first
back-to-back months in which the year-on-year CPI had risen at
least 2 percent since early 2012.
Stripping out food and energy prices, the so-called core CPI
rose 0.3 percent, the largest increase since August 2011.
In the 12 months through May, the core CPI increased 2.0
percent, up from 1.8 percent in April and the biggest gain since
February of last year.
Food prices increased 0.5 percent in May, the fifth
consecutive monthly increase. There were also increases in
prices for gasoline and electricity.
Within the core CPI, the cost of rents, medical care,
apparel and new cars all rose, and airline fares recorded their
largest gain since July 1999.
