By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 2 U.S. private-sector hiring
hit a 1-1/2-year high in June, reinforcing views that momentum
was building to carry the economy through the rest of the year
after a dismal start.
Wednesday's report from payrolls processor ADP added to
other bullish data ranging from manufacturing to auto sales that
has suggested the economy has bounced back smartly after a
first-quarter slump.
"This is further proof that recent weaker growth numbers are
not a true reflection of the U.S. economy," said Stuart Hoffman,
chief economist at PNC Financial Services in Pittsburgh.
Private employers added 281,000 workers to payrolls last
month, up from 179,000 in May, ADP said. June's increase, which
topped economists' expectations for a gain of only 200,000 jobs,
was the largest since November 2012.
Coming a day before the government's comprehensive
employment report for June, the ADP data increased the
likelihood of another month of strong nonfarm payrolls growth,
economists said.
Most, however, maintained their forecasts for the government
data, noting that the ADP report, which is jointly developed
with Moody's Analytics, was not a reliable indicator of overall
jobs growth.
Payrolls probably increased by 212,000 in June after rising
by 217,000 the prior month, according to a Reuters poll of
economists. The Labor Department is schedule to release its jobs
tally at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.
In a separate report, the National Federation of Independent
Businesses said small business hiring increased in June for a
ninth straight month, the longest string of gains since 2006.
FIRMS NOT PULLING BACK
"The ADP data, along with many other labor market
indicators, suggest that firms have not pulled back on payrolls
despite the weak growth during the first half of the year," said
Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
Gross domestic product contracted at a 2.9 percent annual
pace in the first quarter. Growth in the second quarter is
forecast at around a 3.5 percent rate.
That better outlook was underscored by data on Tuesday
showing sales of automobiles hit their highest level in almost
eight years in June and factories expanded at a steady clip.
Even housing, which has struggled following a run-up in
mortgage rates last year, is showing signs of life. But higher
borrowing costs remain a constraint, with applications for loans
to buy homes falling for a third straight week last week.
With the economy's fortunes improving, some economists said
the U.S. Federal Reserve's ultra easy monetary policy was no
longer warranted. The central bank is reducing the amount of
money it is injecting into the economy, but has yet to signal an
intention to raise interest rates anytime soon.
"This is a further warning sign that the Fed is falling
behind in its guidance on the future path for interest rates,"
said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
The Fed has held benchmark overnight rates near zero since
late-2008.
U.S. stocks were flat after the data on Wednesday, while
bond yields rose, with the 10-year Treasury note hitting 2.61
percent. The dollar firmed against a basket of currencies.
While a separate Commerce Department report showed orders
received by factories fell in May on a sharp drop in bookings
for defense goods, inventories recorded their biggest increase
since October 2011, a boost to second-quarter growth.
Unfilled orders at factories also rose, as did shipments,
brightening the outlook for manufacturing.
A slow pace of inventory accumulation was one of the main
drags on growth in the first quarter.
Last month, job gains in the private sector were
broad-based. Construction payrolls increased by 36,000, the
biggest gain since February 2006. Manufacturing added 12,000
jobs.
Professional business services employers hired 77,000
workers last month, the most since November 2012.
