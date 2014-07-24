(Recasts with new homes sales, adds comments, updates markets)
* Weekly jobless claims fall to nearly 8-1/2 year low
* New home sales fall 8.1 percent in June; May sales revised
down
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 24 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest
level in nearly 8-1/2 years last week, suggesting the labor
market recovery was gaining traction.
While another report on Thursday showed a sharp decline in
new homes sales in June, economists cautioned against reading
too much into the drop, noting that other data have pointed to
housing getting back on track after stalling in late 2013.
"The economy is doing better," said Ryan Sweet, a senior
economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
"You really cannot put too much (stock) in the ups and downs in
new home sales. I don't think it suggests that housing is
heading south."
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined
19,000 to a seasonally adjusted 284,000 for the week ended July
19, the lowest level since February 2006, the Labor Department
said. Economists had expected claims to rise to 308,000.
Though claims are volatile around this time of the month
because of summer auto plant shutdowns for retooling, the data
provided further evidence that the labor market was tightening.
Employment growth has topped 200,000 jobs in each of the last
five months, a stretch not seen since the late 1990s.
"This is consistent with another solid payroll reading for
July," said Sam Bullard, senior economist with Wells Fargo
Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In a separate report, the Commerce Department said new home
sales dropped 8.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate
of 406,000 units in June. It was the biggest decline since July
of last year.
At the same time, May's sales pace was revised to 442,000
units from the previously reported 504,000 units - the largest
downward revision on record.
New home sales, however, are volatile and the decline is at
odds with other data this week that showed existing home sales,
which represent the lion's share of the market, at an
eight-month high in June.
Still, the data and a 23 percent slump in third-quarter
profit reported by D.R. Horton Inc, the number one U.S.
homebuilder, weighed on housing stocks. The PHLX housing sector
index was down more than 2.7 percent in early afternoon
trading, while the broad S&P 500 index was flat.
FED WATCHING LABOR MARKET
Economists said the Federal Reserve would look at the claims
data favorably as it considers when to raise interest rates.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen cautioned last week that the U.S.
central bank could raise rates sooner and more rapidly than
currently envisioned if the labor market continued to improve
faster than anticipated by policymakers.
Economists currently do not expect the U.S. central bank to
start raising interest rates before the second half of 2015. The
Fed, which is wrapping up its monthly bond buying program, has
kept overnight lending rates near zero since December 2008.
In its report, the Labor Department said the four-week
average of claims, considered a better gauge of labor market
trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, fell to the
lowest level since May 2007.
The number of people still receiving benefits after an
initial week hit the lowest level since June 2007 in the week
ended July 12.
The so-called continuing claims data covered the week of the
household survey from which the unemployment rate is calculated,
and suggested the jobless rate could decline from near a
six-year low of 6.1 percent.
