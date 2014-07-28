* Pending home sales fall 1.1 percent in June
* Services sector activity holds at 4-1/2-year high
(Adds Markit data, analyst quotes, market reaction)
By Moriah Costa
WASHINGTON, July 28 Contracts to buy
previously-owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in June, but the
data did little to change perceptions the housing sector was
gradually recovering after slumping in late 2013.
Another report on Monday showed services sector activity
held at a 4-1/2 year-high in July, a sign of economic momentum
early in the third quarter.
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said its Pending
Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, fell 1.1
percent to 102.7. The decline followed three straight months of
increases.
Economists, who had expected contracts to rise 0.5 percent
last month, were not fazed by the drop.
"The June pullback could be seen largely as a correction in
a broadly improving trend, with housing data remaining somewhat
choppy as the sector gradually continues to recover," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, an economist at TD Securities in New York.
Pending home sales, which lead sales by a month or two,
increased 6.0 percent in May. They were down 7.3 percent
compared to June of last year. On a regional basis, contracts
fell in the Northeast and the South, but rose in the West and
the Midwest.
U.S. stocks fell on the report, with the PHLX housing sector
index declining 1.2 percent. Shares in the nation's
largest home builder, D.R. Horton, shed 1.5 percent.
Housing has been making gains after hitting a soft patch
last summer following a run-up in mortgage rates. Existing home
sales hit an eight-month high in June.
Mortgage rates have declined, with the 30-year fixed rate at
4.16 percent in June compared to a peak of 4.49 percent last
September. The recovery, however, continues to be uneven, with
new home sales having plummeted 8.1 percent last month.
The sector has been hampered by higher interest rates and a
persistent shortage of properties for sale, which is putting
upward pressure on prices and sidelining many first-time buyers.
IMPROVEMENT SEEN
"The lack of income growth with potential first-time buyers
is problematic," said Ryan Sweet, senior economist at Moody's
Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
"But this should take a turn for the better next year with
faster wage growth and looser credits. If housing doesn't
reaccelerate, the economy won't grow faster."
For now, the economy is pushing ahead. In a separate report
on Monday, financial data firm Markit said its preliminary
services Purchasing Managers Index was 61.0 in July, unchanged
from June.
A reading above 50 signals expansion in economic activity,
and June's reading was the highest final reading since the
survey began in October 2009.
"Service sector companies continue to perform strongly
against post-recession trends, and overall the latest
manufacturing and services PMI surveys suggest that the economy
has enjoyed a strong start to the second half of 2014," said
Chris Williamson, Markit's chief economist.
The government is expected to report on Wednesday the
economy grew at a 3.0 percent annual pace in the second quarter
after contracting at a 2.9 percent rate in the first three
months of the year.
