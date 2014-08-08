(Adds details, analyst comments, background)
* Second-quarter productivity rises at 2.5 percent pace
* Productivity had plunged during first quarter
* Unit labor costs increase at only 0.6 percent rate
* Wholesale inventories rise 0.3 percent in June
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 Productivity at U.S. nonfarm
businesses rebounded strongly in the second quarter, putting a
lid on wage pressures and giving the Federal Reserve room to
keep interest rates low for a while.
The Labor Department said on Friday productivity increased
at a 2.5 percent annual rate after contracting at a revised 4.5
percent pace in the first quarter. The first quarter's drop was
the sharpest since the fourth quarter of 1981.
The bounce back kept labor-related production costs in
check. They had surged at the start of the year as an unusually
cold winter depressed output.
Unit labor costs, the price of labor for any given unit of
production, rose at a 0.6 percent rate, braking sharply from an
upwardly revised 11.8 percent pace in the first quarter.
"The key message here is that labor costs remain subdued and
unlikely to represent a source of rising production costs and or
inflationary pressures any time soon," said Anthony Karydakis,
chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak in New York.
The Fed is keeping a close eye on wage growth as it ponders
when to raise benchmark interest rates, which it has kept near
zero since December 2008. Investors do not expect a rate
increase until around the middle of next year.
With productivity stepping up, there is more room for
workers to win wage hikes without pressuring inflation or
profits. Compared to the second quarter of last year, unit labor
costs were up just 1.9 percent, below the central bank's 2
percent inflation target.
Even so, pay is accelerating.
The report showed compensation per hour increased at a 3.1
percent rate in the second quarter, and was up by the same
amount from a year earlier. In comparison, hourly compensation
advanced only 1.1 percent last year.
COMPENSATION RISING
Other gauges, such as the government's measure of personal
income and its employment cost index, a broad gauge that is one
of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's favorites, have also pointed to some
firming of wage pressures.
"Today's report doesn't say that labor costs are a problem
yet, but it hints at some improvement in pay," said Joel Naroff,
chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland,
Pennsylvania. "Fed members, at least the inflation hawks, will
likely look at the report as supporting their view that it is
time to change direction."
It is unlikely that productivity will continue to advance at
the second quarter's pace. Over the past three years, it has
never topped 1 percent on an annual basis.
"Unless productivity growth shows signs of accelerating in
the near future, labor costs could begin to put some pressure on
profit margins," said Alan MacEachin, an economist at Navy
Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Virginia.
The second-quarter rebound reflected a sharp step up in
gross domestic product in the second quarter. The government
said last week that the economy grew at a 4.0 percent rate after
shrinking at a 2.1 percent pace in the first quarter.
The second-quarter growth estimate, however, is likely to be
trimmed when the figures are revised later this month, with a
report on Friday from the Commerce Department showing only a
moderate gain in wholesale inventories in May and June.
Economists said slow wholesale restocking could lower the
second-quarter GDP estimate by as much as three-tenths of a
percentage point, although data earlier this week showing a
smaller trade gap should help offset that a bit.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Tim
Ahmann)