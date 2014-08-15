(Recasts with manufacturing data, adds details, analyst
comments)
* Manufacturing output rises 1 percent in July
* Producer prices up 0.1 percent in July
* New York state manufacturing activity slows in August
* Consumer sentiment ebbs in early August
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 15 U.S. manufacturing output
rose broadly in July and automobile production recorded its
largest increase in five years, boosting the economy at the
start of the third quarter.
While other data on Friday showed some cooling in factory
activity in New York state this month, economists said it did
not change the view of an economy with strong momentum, noting
that the pullback followed a robust increase in July.
"The broad-based nature of the (manufacturing) gains
indicates that the strong second-quarter rebound in economic
growth momentum is being sustained," said Millan Mulraine,
deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
The Federal Reserve said factory production jumped 1.0
percent last month after rising 0.3 percent in June. That was
the largest gain since February and reflected increases across
all major categories.
Auto production surged 10.1 percent, the biggest rise since
July 2009. There were also sturdy gains in the production of
machinery and computers and electronic goods, which economists
said hinted at a pick-up in business investment this quarter.
A stronger pace of business investment is needed to ensure
sustained economic growth.
The economy grew at a 4.0 percent annual pace in the second
quarter and current forecasts peg the growth rate for the third
quarter within a range of 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent.
Industrial capacity utilization, a measure of how fully
firms are using their resources, last month hit its highest
level since February 2008.
The solid rise in manufacturing and a 0.3 percent advance in
mining output helped to offset a 3.4 percent weather-driven
decline in utilities production. That left overall industrial
production up 0.4 percent in July.
The data had little impact on U.S. financial markets, with
traders focusing instead on events in Ukraine. The Ukrainian
government said its forces had attacked and partly destroyed a
Russian armored column that entered Ukrainian territory
overnight.
BENIGN PRODUCER INFLATION
In a separate report, the New York Fed said its "Empire
State" general business conditions index fell to 14.69 this
month from 25.60 in July.
A reading above zero indicates expansion. Growth in new
orders slowed, but a further decline in inventories pointed to
an acceleration in activity in the months ahead.
While manufacturing is gaining steam, there is little sign
of a broad pick-up in inflation pressures at the factory gate.
In another report, the Labor Department said its producer
price index for final demand edged up 0.1 percent in July as the
cost of energy products fell, offsetting an increase in food
prices.
Prices received by the nation's farms, factories and
refineries rose 0.4 percent in June. In the 12 months through
July, producer prices increased 1.7 percent.
Excluding food and energy, wholesale prices gained 0.2
percent, matching June's increase. They were up 1.6 percent in
the 12 months through July.
"Aside from recent energy weakness, the PPI results
continued to point to a steady firming in underlying inflation
trends that we expect to continue to be seen in a continued
inflection higher in the core consumer price index as well,"
said Ted Wieseman, an economist at Morgan Stanley in New York.
Overall, inflation has been rising in recent months, a fact
acknowledged by the Fed at its July policy meeting. The U.S.
central bank, which had repeatedly warned that price pressures
were too low, said the likelihood of inflation running
persistently below its 2 percent target had diminished somewhat.
Firming inflation and a tightening labor market have led
some economists to anticipate an early interest rate increase
from the Fed. The central bank, however, has shown no sign of
being in a hurry to lift its benchmark lending rate from near
zero, where it has been since December 2008.
Another report on Friday showed consumer sentiment hit a
nine-month low in early August. The Thomson Reuters/University
of Michigan's consumer sentiment index fell to 79.2 from 81.8 in
July.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Sam
Forgione and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)