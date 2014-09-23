(Changes dateline to WASHINGTON, adds details, background)
* Manufacturing activity at four-year highs in September
* Factory employment highest since 2012
* Mid-Atlantic services sector activity accelerates
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 U.S. manufacturing activity
hovered at a near 4-1/2-year high in September and factory
employment surged, supporting views of sturdy economic growth
this quarter.
The economic picture was further brightened by other data on
Tuesday showing an acceleration in factory and services industry
growth in some areas of the country. Housing, however, continues
to plod along, with home price gains decelerating sharply in
July.
"The rest of the economy continues to deliver the goods, but
the housing market is still not performing as everybody thought
it would and that's going to take some time," said Eugenio
Aleman, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in
Charlotte, North Carolina.
Financial data firm Markit said its preliminary or "flash"
factory purchasing managers index came in at 57.9, unchanged
from August when it touched its highest level since April 2010.
Any reading above 50 signals expansion in manufacturing,
which accounts for about 12 percent of U.S. economic activity.
Factory jobs rose for a second straight month, Markit said,
with a gauge of labor market conditions touching its highest
level since March 2012. A measure of new orders held steady
above the 60 level for the third time in the past four months,
indicating persistent demand for manufactured goods.
Manufacturing activity in the third quarter was the
strongest since Markit started tracking it in mid-2007.
Separately, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said its
regional manufacturing index increased this month, with
factories citing a rise in new orders and shipments.
Firms in the region, which stretches along the Eastern
seaboard from South Carolina to Maryland, also hired more
employees and increased the average workweek, but there was some
moderation in wage growth.
"The healthy performance of manufacturing is not surprising
... and reflects the pick-up in broader economic activity, a
trend that has emerged since the beginning of the second
quarter," said Anthony Karydakis, chief economic strategist at
Miller Tabak in New York.
LIMITED EXPORT POTENTIAL
Karydakis, however, cautioned that sluggish growth in the
euro zone and some key emerging markets could limit the sector's
export-oriented growth over the next few quarters.
Data on Tuesday showed euro zone business activity in
September was the weakest this year, while factory activity in
China picked up only slightly.
In contrast, the U.S. economy is poised for a brisk
expansion in the third quarter, with estimates ranging as high
as a 3.5 percent annual pace. The economy grew at a 4.2 percent
rate in the second quarter.
"We expect GDP to grow at an annualized rate of at least 3
percent and as much as 4 percent, depending to a large extent on
how the vast services economy fared in September," said Chris
Williamson, chief economist at Markit in London.
The services sector appears to have gotten off to a strong
start in September. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia
said its new general activity index for non-manufacturing firms
in the mid-Atlantic region jumped sharply.
The surge in activity reflected increases in new orders,
sales and full-time hiring. Service sector employees also worked
longer hours, while firms increased their capital spending.
In a fourth report, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said
home prices increased 4.4 percent in the 12 months through July,
the smallest gain since September 2012.
While the cooling price increases reflect a tepid house
market recovery, they are expected to stimulate demand.
