* New home sales increase 18.0 percent in August
* Supply of homes on the market highest in four years
* Median house price rises 8.0 percent from year ago
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Sales of new U.S.
single-family homes surged in August to their highest level in
more than six years, a sign the housing recovery remains on
course.
The recovery, however, will likely remain gradual against a
backdrop of relatively high unemployment and sluggish wage
growth, which are sidelining first-time buyers and keeping many
young adults from seeking their own accommodation.
"This is welcome news in an otherwise mixed outlook," said
Diane Swonk, chief economist at Mesirow Financial in Chicago.
"We are still a long way from the housing market recovering from
the bust."
New home sales jumped 18.0 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual rate of 504,000 units, a second straight monthly gain
that took them to the highest level since May 2008, the Commerce
Department said on Wednesday.
Though new home sales account for only about 9 percent of
the market, the increase helped allay fears of renewed weakness
after a surprise decline in home resales last month.
"We expect some of this buoyancy to be reversed in the
coming month, but continue to believe that the underlying
fundamentals of the housing sector remain favorable," said
Millan Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New
York.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data, but
housing shares tumbled after home builder KB Home
reported earnings that missed Wall Street's expectations.
KB Home shares fell 5.7 percent, while Pulte Group
slipped 0.6 percent and Toll Brothers dropped 0.9
percent. The overall housing market index, however, was
up marginally in mid-afternoon, tracking broader indexes.
CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday that
sales of previously owned homes fell in August for the first
time in four months as the investors who had been supporting the
market stepped away.
Economists hope their departure will leave an opening for
first-time buyers, but worry still-high unemployment and
sluggish wage growth will continue to constrain sales.
The share of first-time buyers in the home resale market has
been stuck around 29 percent, well below the 40 percent to 45
percent considered as ideal by economists and real estate
agents.
"It's still a challenging environment for those buyers,"
said Guy Berger, an economist at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
"You can make a good case for a slow, gradual improvement."
In a separate report, the Mortgage Bankers Association said
applications for loans to purchase homes fell last week as
mortgage rates crept up. New loan applications are well off
peaks seen early last year.
With average hourly earnings up only 2.1 percent over the
past year, many Americans are opting to rent, while some of
those who have recently graduated from college are moving back
home or staying with friends, weighing on home sales.
According to government data released last week, 492,000
households were formed last year, well below the one million
economists say would be consistent with a healthy market.
"Household formation, a major driver of new construction, is
falling asleep at the wheel," said Patrick Newport, an economist
at IHS Global Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.
Despite the rise in sales in August, the stock of new houses
on the market hit its highest level in four years, giving buyers
more choices.
At August's sales pace it would take 4.8 months to clear the
supply of houses on the market, down from 5.6 months in July. A
six months' supply is normally considered a healthy balance
between supply and demand.
