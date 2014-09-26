(Adds consumer confidence, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Second-quarter growth raised to 4.6 percent rate
* Business spending, exports account for upward revision
* Consumer spending unrevised at 2.5 percent rate
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The U.S. economy grew at its
fastest pace in 2-1/2 years in the second quarter with all
sectors contributing to the jump in output in a bullish signal
for the remainder of the year.
The Commerce Department on Friday raised its estimate of
growth in gross domestic product to a 4.6 percent annual rate
from the 4.2 percent pace reported last month.
"It increases our confidence that strong growth is
obtainable in the second half of this year," said Chris Rupkey,
chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York.
The United States is bucking a spate of weaker overseas
growth with the euro zone and Japan slumping, and growth in
China slowing as well.
With the U.S. economy firing on nearly all cylinders,
traders are bracing for an interest rate hike from the Federal
Reserve next year. The dollar, which got a lift from the
GDP data, has risen about 7 percent against a basket of major
currencies since early July in anticipation.
The data also supported stocks, which were up marginally
near midday, while prices for U.S. Treasury debt fell.
A faster pace of business spending and sturdier export
growth than previously estimated were the two main factors
behind the upward revision to U.S. GDP, which had its best
growth performance since the fourth quarter of 2011.
Consumer spending growth was unrevised at a 2.5 percent rate
as stronger healthcare outlays were offset by weakness in
spending on recreation, other services and durable goods.
Household spending, however, is likely to accelerate, with
another report on Friday showing consumer sentiment hitting a
14-month high in September.
BRISK DOMESTIC DEMAND
But the expansion in consumer spending, combined with strong
business investment, was nevertheless enough to push domestic
demand ahead at its fastest pace since 2010.
That suggests the economy's recovery is becoming more
durable after output slumped at a 2.1 percent rate in the first
quarter because of an unusually cold winter.
So far, data covering manufacturing, trade and housing
suggest that much of the second quarter's momentum spilled over
into the third quarter. Growth estimates for the July-September
quarter range as high as a 3.5 percent pace.
When measured from the income side, the economy grew at a
5.2 percent pace during the second quarter, while corporate
profits rose at their fastest pace in three years.
Business spending on equipment was raised to an 11.2 percent
pace from a previously reported 10.7 percent rate. Businesses
also invested more in nonresidential structures, such as gas
drilling, as well as in research and development.
The trend likely persisted in the third quarter, with data
on Thursday showing business orders for capital goods rose in
August.
Though trade was a drag for a second consecutive quarter,
export growth was raised to an 11.1 percent pace, the fastest
since the fourth quarter of 2010, from a 10.1 percent rate.
The dollar's strength, however, could take some of the edge
off of export growth in the months ahead.
"The recent appreciation in the dollar will continue and
slow export growth in 2015 by driving relative prices for U.S.
exports higher," said Doug Handler, chief economist at IHS
Global Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.
Businesses accumulated $84.8 billion worth of inventory in
the second quarter, contributing 1.42 percentage points to GDP
growth. The relatively strong pace could result in inventories
making no contribution to growth in the third quarter.
