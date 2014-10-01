(Adds auto sales data)
* Factory gauge slips in September as orders growth softens
* Private payrolls show hiring accelerated last month
* Construction spending drops in August
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Oct 1 Growth in U.S. factory
activity slowed more than expected in September even as hiring
in the private sector accelerated, signs of an uneven expansion
in the U.S. economy.
The Institute for Supply Management said on Wednesday its
index of national factory activity dropped to 56.6 last month,
its lowest level since June, from 59.0 in August. Economists had
forecast it would slide to just 58.5.
A gauge of new orders fell to 60.0 from 66.7.
Analysts have warned that U.S. factories could feel a chill
from soft demand in the global economy and from recent strength
in the dollar, and the ISM data could be a harbinger.
Still, gauges of U.S. manufacturing activity remain
historically strong, with the ISM index still comfortably above
the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction - a sign
the economy is still moving forward with strength.
Analysts believe U.S. gross domestic product is growing much
more quickly than its 2.2 percent average over the last two
years, and the data did little to knock that view.
"It still looks as though overall GDP growth in the third
quarter was around 3.5 percent," said Paul Dales, an economist
at Capital Economics in London.
U.S. Treasury yields fell as data from the United States,
Europe and Asia all showed factory activity faltering, while
stocks extended losses and the dollar slipped.
The slowdown in U.S. factory growth followed an August
reading that was the strongest since March 2011, leading some
analysts to downplay the significance. "Whether this month is a
turning point is still to be seen," said Pierre Ellis, an
economist at Decision Economics in New York.
There were some signs of cooling in the auto sector last
month. U.S. auto sales in the third quarter were the best in
eight years, but mixed September results from leading automakers
indicated the industry's torrid summer pace is slowing.
A report from major payrolls processor ADP showed U.S.
private employers added 213,000 jobs in September, just above
economists' expectations.
"Job gains remain strong and steady," said Mark Zandi, chief
economist at Moody's Analytics, which co-developed the report.
The ADP figures come ahead of the government's more
comprehensive payrolls report due on Friday, which includes both
public and private-sector employment. That report is expected to
show the economy added 215,000 jobs last month.
A third report on Wednesday showed U.S. construction
spending unexpectedly fell in August, hit by weaker private
spending outside the housing sector and a pullback in public
investments.
The decline led forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers to
trim its estimate of third-quarter GDP growth by three-tenths of
a percentage point to a 3.0 percent annual pace.
"Homebuilding activity has shown decent growth in recent
months, but business and government construction have turned
lower," Morgan Stanley economist Ted Wieseman said in a research
note.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Additional reporting
by Michael Connor, Rodrigo Campos and Richard Leong in New York;
Editing by Andrea Ricci)