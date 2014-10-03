* Nonfarm payrolls forecast increasing by 215,000
* Unemployment rate expected to hold at 6.1 percent
* Average hourly earnings seen rising 0.2 percent
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 U.S. employers likely stepped
up hiring in September and the jobless rate probably held at a
six-year low, which could bolster bets on a Federal Reserve rate
hike in mid-2015.
Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. non-farm payrolls
rose by 215,000 last month, with the jobless rate staying at 6.1
percent.
Hiring had faltered in August but a range of signs from
robust retail sales to optimism among factory managers point to
a level of economic vigor unseen since before the 2007-09
recession.
"What we see is a measured confidence. The business sector
is now much more likely to hire even before there is a fall in
their inventories," said Patrick O'Keefe, an economist at
CohnReznick and a former U.S. Labor Department official.
The Labor Department will release its monthly employment
report at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday. The report regularly
sets the tone for financial markets worldwide.
There have been some signs of cooler economic activity in
September, but economists have parsed this as less-torrid growth
rather than a significant slowdown. Growth in factory activity
throttled back in September, for example, but the pace of
expansion remains near a three-year high.
Most economists see the economy expanding at around a 3
percent annual rate in the third quarter, well above the average
over the last two years of 2.2 percent.
But solid economic growth and hiring is insufficient for the
Fed to initiate an early interest rate increase.
Several officials at the U.S. central bank have expressed
concern in recent weeks that inflation remains too low, a sign
that a significant amount of slack remains in the economy. This
raises the importance of the employment report's wage gauges.
"From our perspective, wages matter much more than
headcount," economists at RBC said in a note to clients.
Average hourly earnings are expected to have increased 0.2
percent in September, equaling their advance in August. The
length of the average workweek probably held steady at 34.5
hours for a seventh month in a row, the Reuters poll showed.
Factories are seen adding 12,000 jobs after not adding any
the prior month, and many analysts think retail hiring will be
padded by people getting back to work at New England grocery
chain Market Basket. A management fight at the chain disrupted
operations and weighed on payrolls in August.
Fed policymakers will scrutinize the data as they prepare
for a policy meeting on Oct. 28-29. The central bank has kept
benchmark lending rates near zero since December 2008 and
financial markets do not foresee an increase until around the
middle of next year.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)