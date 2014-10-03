(Adds Fed poll results)
* Nonfarm payrolls rise 248,000 in September
* Unemployment rate falls to 5.9 percent
* Earnings growth stalls
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 U.S. employers ramped up
hiring in September and the jobless rate fell to a six-year low,
bolstering bets the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in
mid-2015.
Friday's report on employment is the most significant gauge
of the economy's health ahead of Nov. 4 congressional elections.
While President Barack Obama's message of an improving
economy has been hampered by weakness in wages that persisted
through last month, the data nevertheless underscored the
strides the labor market has made this year.
U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 248,000 last month and the
jobless rate fell two-tenths of a point to 5.9 percent, the
lowest since July 2008, the Labor Department said.
"Today's jobs report shows, at long last, what employment
growth looks like in a balanced economic expansion," said Robert
Shapiro, an economist at Sonecon.
The data was generally stronger than Wall Street analysts
had anticipated, and investors doubled down on bets the Fed will
raise interest rates in mid-2015. The central bank has kept
benchmark rates near zero since 2008 to encourage investment and
hiring.
Most of Wall Street's top bond firms still see the Federal
Reserve starting to raise interest rates no later than June of
next year and said the bond market was under-pricing the risk
that the U.S. central bank may move more aggressively once it
starts tightening policy, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.
Still, analysts noted the report bore a large caveat in the
form of persistently stagnant wages. Average hourly earnings
actually slipped a penny last month.
MOMENTUM GROWING
While weak wage growth is keeping Fed policymakers cautious
about the timing of their first rate hike, the pace of hiring
has stepped up significantly this year. The gain in payrolls
over the last six months was the strongest for any six-month
period since before the 2007-09 recession.
In a further sign of strength, 69,000 more jobs were created
in July and August than previously estimated.
U.S. stocks rose and yields on U.S. government debt moved
up, while the dollar continued a rally that has been in place
for weeks.
The employment gains last month were broad-based.
Factories payrolls, which had fallen in August, expanded by
4,000 workers. The retail sector added 35,300 jobs, a big bounce
back that the government said reflected an end to employment
disruptions at a grocery chain in New England.
Construction and healthcare payrolls also notched solid
gains.
There were some downsides, even outside the weakness in
wages.
Notably, part of the decline in the unemployment rate was
because workers left the labor force. The share of the
population with jobs or hunting for one fell to 62.7 percent,
its lowest level since 1978.
That rate has declined in recent years as more workers have
retired and as people have given up job hunts due to a weak
economy.
Still, a measure of unemployment that partially takes into
account worker discouragement fell to 11.8 percent, its lowest
level since October 2008.
The number of people who held part-time jobs but wanted
full-time work declined slightly to 7.1 million, a sign of slow
progress that will be eyed closely by Fed officials as they seek
to gauge how much slack remains in the labor market.
In a sign the economy's expansion is moderating from the
second quarter's torrid pace, a separate report showed growth in
the U.S. services sector eased in September.
Most economists see the economy growing at around a 3
percent annual rate in the third quarter, down from the 4.6
percent rate notched in the April-June quarter but still well
above the average over the last two years of 2.2 percent.
Recent signs of vigor in the economy, however, may be
insufficient for the Fed to initiate an early rate increase.
Over the past 12 months, hourly earnings were up only 2.0
percent, in line with what has been seen over the past few years
and a slight deceleration from August.
"It was a good report but I don't think it changes the Fed
dynamics," said Kim Rupert, a managing director at Action
Economics in San Francisco. "I still think the first rate hike
is maybe mid-year."
In a third report, the Commerce Department said the U.S.
trade gap unexpectedly narrowed in August to its smallest level
in seven months on an increase in exports, which led some
economists to raise their growth forecasts.
