(Adds manufacturing data, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Jobless claims up, but four-week average lowest since 2000
* Continuing claims fall to lowest level since 2000
* Manufacturing activity hits three-month low in October
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 23 New claims for U.S.
unemployment benefits held below 300,000 for a sixth straight
week last week, suggesting the labor market was shrugging off
jitters over a slowing global economy.
Weakening growth in China and the euro zone, however,
appears to be impacting the manufacturing sector, with other
data on Thursday showing factory activity at a three-month low
in early October. Even so, the sector was still moving forward
at a healthy clip.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
17,000 to a seasonally adjusted 283,000 for the week ended Oct.
18, the Labor Department said. That followed three straight
weeks of declines, which had pushed claims to levels last seen
in 2000.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, fell to its lowest level since May 2000.
"There is no sign in these very timely data of weaker global
growth or turmoil in the markets causing U.S. growth to falter,"
said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency
Economics in Valhalla, New York.
Separately, financial data firm Markit said its preliminary
U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 56.2 this
month from 57.5 in September. A reading above 50 signals
expansion in economic activity.
New orders growth eased markedly, with new export sales
slowing sharply. Job growth, however, remained fairly robust.
"The source of the slowdown appears to be weaker economic
growth in key markets such as the euro zone, China and other
emerging markets, which has hit export performance," said Chris
Williamson, chief economist at Markit in London.
Slowing growth in the euro zone and China has caused turmoil
on global financial markets in recent weeks. In stark contrast,
U.S. activity is expanding at a healthy clip, with growth in the
third quarter expected to top a 3 percent annual pace.
STRONG OCTOBER PAYROLLS EYED
A third report showed a gauge of U.S. economic activity
rebounded solidly in September after a flat reading in August.
"Economic growth in the U.S. remains healthy ... despite
increasing global health concerns," said Sam Bullard, a senior
economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North
Carolina.
Prices for U.S. Treasury debt fell on the data, while the
dollar was near a two-week high against the yen. U.S. stocks
rose, also cheered by Caterpillar Inc after the heavy
machinery maker raised its full-year profit estimate.
The jobless claims data covered the week during which the
government surveys businesses for its monthly reading on nonfarm
payrolls.
The four-week average of new claims fell 18,750 between the
September and October survey periods, pointing to another month
of relatively strong employment growth after nonfarm payrolls
increased by 248,000 in September.
The number of people still receiving benefits after an
initial week of aid in the week ended Oct. 11 hit its lowest
level since December 2000, suggesting the nation's jobless rate
could drop further. It fell below 6 percent in September for the
first time since July 2008.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)