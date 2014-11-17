(Adds details, background, new analyst comments)
* Manufacturing output rises 0.2 percent in October
* Industrial production falls 0.1 percent
* New York state factory activity rebounds in November
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 U.S. manufacturing output
rose modestly in October as motor vehicle production fell for a
third straight month, suggesting some slowing in economic growth
at the start of the fourth quarter.
But growth remains relatively sturdy, with other data on
Monday showing a rebound in factory activity in New York State
this month.
"While the solid outlook for the U.S. economy remains, there
are, however, mounting downside risks to growth this quarter,"
said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S. economist at UniCredit Research
in New York.
Factory production rose 0.2 percent last month, the Federal
Reserve said. September's increase in factory output was revised
down to 0.2 percent from 0.5 percent.
Economists said based on October's manufacturing output
gain, fourth-quarter gross domestic product was running at just
over a 2 percent annual pace. The economy grew at a 3.5 percent
rate in the third quarter.
A 1.2 percent fall in motor vehicle production restrained
manufacturing output last month. There were also drops in the
production of nonmetallic mineral products, as well as
electrical equipment, appliances and components. Motor vehicle
output fell 1.9 percent in September.
In a separate report, the New York Federal Reserve said its
Empire State general business conditions index rose to 10.16 in
November from a reading of 6.17 in October. A reading above zero
indicates expansion.
New orders rebounded strongly, but factory employment gauges
dropped, taking some shine off the report.
"Even with the improvement in the November survey, it still
points to some moderation in manufacturing activity between the
third and fourth quarters," said Daniel Silver, an economist at
JP Morgan in New York.
Businesses, however, remain upbeat about the future. An
index for future business hit its highest level since January
2012 and a measure of capital expenditure posted its highest
reading in more than two years.
Despite signs of cooling in manufacturing, the U.S. economy
remains a bright spot in a world of slowing or contracting
growth.
October's meager manufacturing output gain was offset by a
0.9 percent fall in mining production as oil and gas well
drilling fell for the first time since February, which some
economists linked to falling oil prices.
Utilities production also fell 0.7 percent, against the
backdrop of mild temperatures. Weak mining and utilities left
overall industrial production down 0.1 percent in October after
a 0.8 percent increase in September.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Andrea Ricci)