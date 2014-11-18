(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Producer prices rise 0.2 percent, above expectations
* PPI excluding food, energy and trade up 0.1 percent
* Services account for most of the increase in the PPI
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 U.S. producer prices
unexpectedly rose in October, but the underlying trend continued
to point to a benign inflation environment that could bolster
the Federal Reserve's resolve to keep interest rates very low a
bit longer.
The Labor Department said on Tuesday its producer price
index increased 0.2 percent, driven by a jump in prices for
services, after slipping 0.1 percent in September.
However, the so-called core PPI, which excludes food, energy
and trade services, edged up only 0.1 percent after dipping 0.1
percent in the prior month.
"There is no inflation pressure building that could cause
the Fed to want to move earlier in terms of their (rates) lift
off," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union
Bank in New York.
The U.S. central bank has kept its short-term rates near
zero since December 2008, and most economists expect the first
rate hike in mid-2015.
A separate report showed homebuilder sentiment rose in
November amid optimism about home sales.
The dollar fell against a basket of currencies after the
inflation data, while prices for U.S. Treasury debt rose. U.S.
stocks were marginally higher.
Economists had expected prices received by the nation's
producers to slip 0.1 percent last month. October saw the annual
introduction of prices for new motor vehicle models, which can
cause volatility in the series.
In the 12 months through October, producer prices increased
1.5 percent, the smallest advance since February. The core PPI,
which covers about two-thirds of final demand, increased 1.6
percent.
Falling oil prices and still-tepid wage growth are helping
to keep inflation below the Fed's 2 percent target.
Last month, prices for services rose 0.5 percent, the
largest gain since July 2013. That was largely due to an
increase in margins at wholesalers and retailers, which some
economists said reflected an effort by producers to take
advantage of the extra cash a drop in energy prices has left in
consumers' wallets.
Energy prices fell 3.0 percent in October, the fourth
straight monthly decline.
"Knowing that households have enjoyed (a) massive boost in
purchasing power, retailers may have tried to secure their share
of the windfall profit by raising prices," said Harm Bandholz,
chief U.S. economist at UniCredit Research in New York.
Wholesale passenger car prices recorded their biggest gain
in five years, while food prices increased for the first time in
two months.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)