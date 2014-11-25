(Adds details, background, updates markets)
* Third-quarter growth revised up to 3.9 percent rate
* Consumer, business spending and inventories revised higher
* Exports, government spending estimates trimmed
* Consumer confidence ebbs, house price appreciation slows
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 25 The U.S. economy grew at a
much faster pace than initially thought in the third quarter,
pointing to strengthening fundamentals that should help it
weather slowing global demand.
The Commerce Department on Tuesday raised its estimate of
GDP growth to a 3.9 percent annual pace from the 3.5 percent
rate reported last month, reflecting upward revisions to
business and consumer spending, as well as to inventories.
The rise in output followed a 4.6 percent advance in the
prior three months to mark the two strongest back-to-back
quarters since the second half of 2003. It underscored the
economy's resilience against a backdrop of a Japanese recession,
an anemic euro zone and a slowing China.
"This report will go some way in providing further
confirmation about the sustainability of the current economic
recovery," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD
Securities in New York.
Economists had expected growth would be trimmed to a 3.3
percent pace. When measured from the income side, the economy
grew at its fastest pace since the first quarter of 2012.
But the otherwise upbeat picture was marred somewhat by
other data showing consumer confidence sliding to a five-month
low and a further moderation in house price gains.
U.S. stocks were little changed while the dollar slipped
against a basket of currencies. Prices for U.S. Treasury debt
rose marginally.
The ebb in consumer confidence in November was surprising
given falling gasoline prices and a firming jobs market.
"Economic growth is strong and getting stronger by the day.
The consumer gets it, even if they aren't yet saying it," said
Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in
New York.
The third quarter was the fourth out of the past five that
the economy has expanded above a 3.5 percent pace, well above
the level economists consider to be trend.
Some of the momentum appears to have carried over into the
final three months of the year, with data from manufacturing to
employment and retail sales suggesting continued strength.
But with inventories rising more than previously estimated
in the third quarter, economists expect the pace of restocking
to slow, holding growth below a 3 percent pace in the fourth
quarter.
STRONG FUNDAMENTALS
Highlighting the economy's strong fundamentals, growth in
domestic demand was raised to a 3.2 percent pace from the
previously reported 2.7 percent rate.
"This is vindication for the Federal Reserve that they
downplayed concerns overseas and it's appropriate to speak about
rate hikes next year," said Christopher Low, chief economist at
FTN Financial in New York.
The U.S. central bank has kept benchmark borrowing costs
near zero since December 2008, but is expected to start raising
them around the middle of next year.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, was revised up to a 2.2 percent pace
in the third quarter from the previously reported 1.8 percent
rate.
Business spending on equipment was raised to a 10.7 percent
rate from a 7.2 percent. While exports grew, the pace was less
brisk than previously reported, leaving trade contributing only
0.78 percentage point to GDP growth instead of 1.32 percentage
points.
Growth in wages and salaries was revised lower for both the
second and third quarters. Economists said that brought the
GDP-based wages and salaries measures into line with earnings
figures from the government's survey of nonfarm employers.
"This should ease concerns that the Fed was falling behind
the curve due to mismeasured wage inflation data," said Michael
Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)