(Adds details, background, updates markets)
* Consumer spending rises 0.2 percent in October
* Core capital goods orders fall 1.3 percent
* Consumer confidence at near 7-1/2-year high in November
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 26 U.S. consumer spending rose
modestly in October and a measure of business spending plans
fell for a second straight month, suggesting some slowing in the
pace of economic growth.
But other data on Wednesday showed consumer confidence
approaching a 7-1/2-year high in November, a reminder of the
economy's relative resilience in the face of faltering global
demand.
"Momentum is weakening in the fourth quarter. While there is
no reason to be pessimistic, it curbs some of the enthusiasm we
had seen after the strong growth of the past two quarters," said
Thomas Costerg, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank in New
York.
The Commerce Department said consumer spending, which
accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity,
increased 0.2 percent last month after being flat in September.
The soft figures suggest anemic wage growth continues to
weigh on spending, which economists thought would get a lift
from falling gasoline prices. Income increased 0.2 percent in
October after a similar gain in September.
In another report, the department said non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for
business spending plans, declined 1.3 percent in October for a
second straight month.
The drop in so-called core capital goods orders points to an
ebbing in the robust pace of spending on equipment in the second
and third quarters, and suggests the economy is not fully immune
to Japan's recession and cooling growth in China and Europe.
"It reflects companies' increased uncertainty about the
impact of slower global growth and stronger dollar on their
demand outlook, leaving many to approach capital expenditure
plans with increased caution," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an
economist at TD Securities in New York.
Core capital goods shipments, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gauge of gross domestic
product, fell 0.4 percent, reversing September's gain.
Factory activity in the Midwest slowed in November as new
orders fell sharply, another report showed.
HOUSEHOLDS PERKY
The data suggest growth has braked from the third quarter's
brisk 3.9 percent annual rate, with fourth-quarter GDP growth
estimates ranging between a 1.4 percent and 3.0 percent pace.
While low gasoline prices have not boosted spending, they
are lifting confidence. The Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan's consumer sentiment index hit its highest level since
July 2007 in November.
U.S. stocks rose marginally, the dollar fell against a
basket of currencies and prices for U.S. Treasury debt rose.
A separate report from the Labor Department showed initial
claims for state unemployment benefits rose above the 300,000
threshold last week for the first time since early September.
But the underlying trend remains consistent with a firming
jobs market.
Fresh data also showed that the housing sector continued to
muddle along in October, with new home sales rising moderately
and new contracts to buy previously owned homes falling.
The moderate pace of consumer spending, combined with
falling gasoline prices, is keeping inflation under wraps.
The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 1.4
percent in the 12 months through October, Commerce Department
data showed. Excluding food and energy, it increased 1.6
percent, the largest gain since December 2012, but still well
below the Federal Reserve's target.
Fed officials hope their policy of near-zero interest rates
helps lift the gauge up to their 2 percent target.
