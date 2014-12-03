(Adds Beige Book, updates markets)
* Private payrolls rise by 208,000 in November
* Services sector activity accelerates, new orders increase
* Third-quarter compensation, unit labor costs revised down
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 U.S. private companies added
workers at a fairly brisk clip in November and the services
sector grew strongly, suggesting a slowing global economy is
having a limited impact on domestic activity.
Strengthening labor market conditions, however, have yet to
spur faster wage growth, other data on Wednesday showed, which
could give the Federal Reserve ammunition to maintain its very
low interest rate policy for a while.
"With all of the talk about a recession in Japan, possible
recession in the euro zone and in Russia, the U.S. economy is
looking much more attractive," said Jennifer Lee, a senior
economist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
Payrolls processor ADP said private-sector employment rose
by 208,000 last month after increasing by 233,000 in October.
Private payrolls have now advanced by more than 200,000 in seven
of the last eight months.
The ADP report, which was jointly developed with Moody's
Analytics, was released ahead of the government's more
comprehensive November employment report on Friday.
Private sector job gains last month were broad-based, though
the pace of hiring in both the services and goods-producing
sectors slowed a bit. Economists said that did not change their
expectations for Friday's report to show a gain of above 200,000
in nonfarm payrolls.
In a separate report, the Institute for Supply Management
said its index of services sector activity rose to 59.3 last
month from 57.1 in October. The latest reading is just below a
post-recession high hit in August.
Any reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity. New
orders and order backlogs increased, while a gauge of export
orders rose solidly, defying slowing economic growth in China
and the euro zone, as well as Japan's recession.
Evidence of the economy's resilience was backed by the Fed's
Beige Book, which found that activity continued to expand in
October and November, with lower gasoline prices stimulating
consumer spending.
COMPENSATION TEPID
U.S. stocks rose marginally, while prices for U.S.
government debt were little changed. The dollar hit a 27-month
high against the euro as traders bet that the European Central
Bank would decide to pump more money into the euro zone economy
at a meeting on Thursday.
A Labor Department report showed compensation per hour
increased at a tepid 1.3 percent rate in the third quarter
rather than the 2.3 percent pace reported last month, and fell
at a 0.9 percent rate in the second quarter instead of rising at
a 2.3 percent pace as previously reported.
The steep revisions brought compensation in line with the
government's gauge of average hourly earnings and eased fears
that wage growth was rising a bit faster than the Fed had
expected.
"That implies the Fed may not be facing demands to raise
rates anytime soon," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff
Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
Wages are one of the key factors that will determine when
the Fed will start raising benchmark overnight interest rates,
which it has kept near zero since December 2008.
With compensation sluggish, unit labor costs - the price of
labor for any given unit of production - fell at a 1.0 percent
rate in the third quarter, a further sign of the lack of
inflation and profit pressure.
They previously had been reported to have increased at a 0.3
percent pace. Revisions to second-quarter data showed a steeper
pace of decline than previously reported.
Most economists expect the Fed to begin bumping rates up
around the middle of next year.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Dan Burns
in New York; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Paul Simao)