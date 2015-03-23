(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Home sales rise 1.2 percent in February, below forecast
* Housing inventory up 1.6 percent, but down from year ago
* Median house price increases 7.5 percent from a year ago
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. home resales rebounded
modestly in February against the backdrop of a persistent
shortage of properties on the market, a trend that could
undermine the spring selling season.
Sluggish home sales are another sign that economic activity
slowed sharply in the first quarter, which could further
diminish expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase
interest rates in June.
"Part of the problem is that buyers don't have a lot of
choice. The Fed singled out housing as a sector that remains
slow, and it still is, but that doesn't mean the Fed shouldn't
hike rates," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff
Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday that
existing home sales rose 1.2 percent to an annual rate of 4.88
million units, failing to reverse January's 4.9 percent plunge.
Tight inventories are hurting sales by boosting home prices
and limiting the selection of houses available to potential
buyers. According to the Realtors group, buyers typically look
at between 10 to 15 houses before making a purchase.
Economists had forecast home resales rising to a 4.90
million-unit pace last month.
February's sluggish sales suggested that broker commissions
and residential investment weakened in the first quarter.
Economic growth estimates for the January-March period range
from a 1.2 percent to 2 percent annual rate.
The economy grew at a 2.2 percent pace in the fourth
quarter.
MORE BUILDING?
A tight housing supply means builders will need to ramp up
construction. The U.S. housing sector index on Monday was
up marginally, with shares in the largest homebuilder, DR Horton
, gaining 0.1 percent. Shares of Lennar Corp were
up 0.3 percent, while Pulte Group advanced 0.1 percent.
The dollar fell against a basket of currencies, and prices
for U.S. Treasury debt were marginally lower.
The median price for a previously owned home was 7.5 percent
higher from a year ago. That was the largest percentage gain
since February 2014 and suggested that the pace of home price
increases, which had been slowing after double-digit growth for
much of 2013, appears to be reaccelerating.
That is helping to sideline first-time buyers despite a
firming labor market and government steps to ease credit
conditions.
First-time buyers accounted for 29 percent of transactions
last month, well below the 40 percent to 45 percent share that
economists and realtors say is required for a strong housing
recovery.
In February, the inventory of unsold homes on the market
rose 1.6 percent to 1.89 million units. Supply was, however,
down 0.5 percent from a year ago.
Inventory growth should be averaging roughly 5.6 percent at
this time of the year, when the market gets ready for the spring
selling season, which runs from April through August and is
traditionally the busiest time of the year for housing,
according to the Realtors association.
"The next couple months are some of the most critical of the
entire year for housing and sluggish numbers may continue if
inventory doesn't increase, either through new home construction
or by more existing owners listing their homes," said Bill
Banfield, vice president at Quicken Loans in Detroit.
Realtors and economists say insufficient equity and
uncertainty about the economy's strength were forcing potential
sellers to stay longer in their homes. A recent survey by the
Realtors association showed homeowners on average staying in
their homes for 10 years instead of the typical seven years.
At February's sales pace, it would take 4.6 months to clear
houses from the market, unchanged for a second straight month. A
supply of six months is viewed as a healthy balance between
supply and demand.
Apart from tight supply, sales last month were also
constrained by harsh winter weather. Sales in the Northeast,
which was slammed by storms for much of the winter, tumbled 6.5
percent last month. Sales in the Midwest were unchanged.
Sales rose in the South and West.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)