(Adds details, new analyst comments, background, updates
markets)
* Durable goods orders drop 1.4 percent in February
* Core capital goods orders fall 1.4 percent
* January core capital goods orders revised to show decline
* Core capital goods shipments up; January data revised down
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. business investment
spending plans fell for a sixth straight month in February,
likely weighed down by a strong dollar and weak global demand,
leading economists to further lower their first-quarter growth
estimates.
The Commerce Department's durable goods report on Wednesday
was the latest data to suggest economic growth braked sharply
early in the year, in part due to bad weather and a now-settled
labor dispute at the country's busy West Coast ports.
While economists largely view the slowdown in activity as
temporary, softer growth could prompt the Federal Reserve to
delay raising interest rates until later in the year.
"Today's report provides strong evidence that the
manufacturing sector is feeling some considerable heat from the
stronger dollar," said Anthony Karydakis, chief economic
strategist at Miller Tabak in New York.
The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods
orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, dropped 1.4 percent last month after a
downwardly revised 0.1 percent dip in January.
The so-called core capital goods orders were previously
reported to have increased 0.5 percent in January. They last
rose in August.
The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on the dour
report, while U.S. stocks were trading lower. Prices for U.S.
Treasury debt were marginally weaker.
Business spending on capital goods has been hurt by a strong
dollar, which has cut into the overseas profits of multinational
companies. Lower crude prices also have acted as a drag, forcing
oil firms to either delay or cut back on investment projects.
The dollar has gained about 13.2 percent against the
currencies of the main U.S. trading partners since last June on
expectations that the Fed will start raising rates this year
after keeping its key short-term lending rate near zero since
December 2008.
Construction and mining equipment maker Caterpillar Inc
warned in January that lower oil prices would hurt its
business in 2015. Procter & Gamble, the world's largest
household products maker, already has said that full-year sales
are likely to fall 3 percent to 4 percent because of the dollar.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods
orders gaining 0.3 percent last month.
GROWTH FORECASTS SLASHED
Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product
measurement, rose 0.2 percent last month after slipping by a
revised 0.4 percent in January. They were previously reported to
have gained 0.1 percent in January.
That downward revision, together with a modest rise in
inventories, prompted JPMorgan to slash its first-quarter growth
estimate by half a percentage point to a 1.5 percent annual
rate. Morgan Stanley cut its Q1 GDP forecast to a 0.9 percent
rate from 1.2 percent.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank's model forecasts a growth
pace of only 0.3 percent for this quarter. The economy expanded
at a 2.2 percent rate in the fourth quarter.
"Overall, given the usual noise in the data, as well as a
melange of other special factors, we do not view the 1.5 percent
first-quarter tracking as so far below the 2.4 percent average
of the current expansion to raise more serious worries," said
Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
With core capital goods orders falling, overall orders for
durable goods - items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are
meant to last three years or more - fell 1.4 percent last month.
Durable goods orders also were hampered by a 3.5 percent
plunge in orders for transportation equipment. Durable goods
orders increased 2 percent in January.
"While we may see improvement in durable orders over the
next several months, robust growth is not in the cards given the
global economic situation," said Jay Morelock, an economist at
FTN Financial in New York.
"Weak foreign demand, tough competition from cheaper imports
and lower commodity prices will continue to weigh on domestic
manufacturers in the foreseeable future."
Unfilled orders for durable goods fell for a third straight
month in February, while order books for core capital goods
dropped 0.3 percent after barely rising in January, suggesting
that factory activity would be weak in the months ahead.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)