(Adds auto sales, updates markets)
* U.S. private job growth slows in March
* Factory activity moderates further
* Construction spending falls for second straight month
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 1 U.S. private employers added
the smallest number of workers in more than a year in March and
factory activity hit a near two-year low, fresh signs that
economic growth slowed significantly in the first quarter.
The economy has been slammed by a harsh winter, a strong
dollar and weaker global demand. While the effects of bad
weather should start to fade, dollar strength could remain a
constraint and limit a rebound in output.
Soft growth may prompt the Federal Reserve to delay an
anticipated interest rate increase until September. The U.S.
central bank has not raised its key lending rate since 2006.
"The economy hit yet another rough spot in the first quarter
... which is one of many factors that will make it difficult for
the Fed to achieve 'lift-off' by mid-year," said Diane Swonk,
chief economist at Mesirow Financial in Chicago.
Private payrolls increased by 189,000 last month, the
smallest gain since January 2014, the ADP National Employment
Report showed on Wednesday.
That was well below economists' expectations for an increase
of 225,000. Job gains slowed almost across all sectors, with
manufacturing payrolls declining for the first time since
January 2014.
The ADP report, which is jointly developed with Moody's
Analytics, was released ahead of the government's more
comprehensive employment report on Friday.
While the ADP report has a poor track record of predicting
nonfarm payrolls, it raises the risk that Friday's number could
be softer than economists are forecasting. A Reuters survey
predicted payrolls increased 245,000 last month after rising
295,000 in February.
In a separate report, the Institute for Supply Management
(ISM) said its national factory activity index fell to 51.5 last
month, the lowest reading since May 2013, from 52.9 in February.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing
sector. New orders and factory employment hit 22-month lows.
Order books shrank and export orders contracted further.
But there is reason for cautious optimism.
Auto sales rebounded to an annualized rate of 17.15 million
vehicles in March from a rate of 16.2 million vehicles in
February.
That, together with a surge in consumer confidence last
month, suggests a pick-up in spending.
U.S. stocks fell, while prices for U.S. government debt rose
on the hiring and manufacturing reports. The dollar slipped
against a basket of currencies.
WEAK FIRST QUARTER
First-quarter gross domestic product estimates range between
a 0.8 percent and 1.2 percent annual pace, setting up what could
be a replay of sorts of 2014, when output contracted sharply
before rebounding strongly.
The economy expanded at a 2.2 percent rate in the fourth
quarter. Forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers estimates that
the harsh weather subtracted about 0.7 percentage point from
first-quarter growth.
The strong dollar, which has gained 12 percent against the
currencies of the main U.S. trading partners since June 2014, is
pressuring manufacturing by making U.S.-made goods more
expensive relative to imports. It also is pinching the profits
of multinational companies.
Technology giant IBM, semiconductor maker Intel Corp
, industrial conglomerate Honeywell and Procter
& Gamble, the world's largest household products maker,
have warned that the dollar will hurt their profits this year.
In addition, lower crude prices have squeezed oil companies'
profits, prompting some to either postpone or scrap capital
expenditure programs.
The sector, which accounts for about 12 percent of the
economy, was hit by supply chain disruptions created by a
now-resolved labor dispute at the West Coast ports.
Manufacturers have continued to complain about the dispute's
lingering effects.
Another manufacturing survey produced by financial data firm
Markit showed factory activity at a five-month high in March.
"Manufacturers will likely continue to have to contend with
a stronger dollar, but we think factory activity will pick up in
the coming months as the influence of the more transitory
headwinds of the weather and the ports dissipates," said John
Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
Separately on Wednesday, the Commerce Department said
construction spending dipped 0.1 percent in February, restrained
by a drop in public construction outlays. January's construction
spending was revised to show a 1.7 percent decline instead of
the previously reported 1.1 percent drop.
