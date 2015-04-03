* Nonfarm payrolls forecast rising 245,000 in March
* Unemployment rate expected to hold steady at 5.5 percent
* Average hourly earnings seen increasing 0.2 percent
* Report to underscore economy's solid fundamentals
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. job growth likely
remained solid in March, which should allay fears over recent
economic weakness and keep the Federal Reserve on course to
start raising interest rates this year.
Nonfarm payrolls probably increased 245,000 last month after
rising 295,000 in February, according to a Reuters survey of
economists. March would mark the 13th straight month of job
gains above 200,000, the longest streak since late 1993.
The labor market has largely shrugged off a harsh winter, a
buoyant dollar, weaker global demand and a now-resolved labor
dispute at West Coast ports, which have combined to undermine
economic activity in the first quarter.
Growth braked sharply over the past three months. Gross
domestic product estimates are as low as a 0.6 percent annual
pace, but the slowdown is expected to be temporary.
"If we get a number that's around consensus, then the
arguments that the economy slowed for fundamental rather than
weather-related reasons will disappear," said Joel Naroff, chief
economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
The Labor Department will release its March employment
report at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday. Most overseas
financial and U.S. stock markets will be closed for the Good
Friday holiday, but U.S. bond markets will open for a few hours,
with the jobs data setting the tone.
The unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady at a more
than 6-1/2 year low of 5.5 percent. It is now in territory that
some Fed officials consider consistent with full employment.
There is a risk, however, that payroll growth could print
well below expectations after a report on Wednesday showed a big
step back in private hiring in March. Still, any number above
200,000 will be seen as positive for the economy.
"Job growth over the last months has been booming; some
moderation is expected," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at
Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
According to Sweet, the economy needs to create between
100,000 and 120,000 jobs a month to keep up with population
growth and continue to absorb the slack in the jobs market.
Average hourly earnings will be closely watched for clues on
the timing of a Fed rate hike. Average hourly earnings are
expected to have increased by 0.2 percent in March, a tepid pace
that could offer little fresh direction for investors.
SEPTEMBER LIFT-OFF?
With Wal-Mart and McDonald's announcing pay
increases for their hourly workers, wage growth could gain some
traction in the months ahead. Other companies, including TJX Cos
Inc and health insurer Aetna, also have
announced wage increases.
The U.S. central bank has sounded keen to raise overnight
interest rates, which it has kept near zero since December 2008.
But the economy's recent softness has led investors to push back
bets on the rate lift-off. Some believe the Fed could even wait
until 2016.
"We expect activity to rebound, but it's probably not going
to be strong or fast enough for the Fed to entertain the idea of
rate hike before September," said Sam Bullard, senior economist
at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Dan Grebler)