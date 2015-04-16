(Adds manufacturing data, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Housing starts rise 2.0 percent, below expectations
* Building permits fall 5.7 percent, biggest drop since May
* Initial claims rise 12,000 last week
* Continuing claims lowest since December 2000
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. housing starts rose
far less than expected in March and factory activity in the
mid-Atlantic region grew modestly this month, suggesting the
economy could struggle to rebound from a soft patch hit in the
first quarter.
The economy stumbled at the start of the year under the
weight of a harsh winter, a resurgent dollar, weaker global
growth and a now-resolved labor dispute at the West Coast ports.
There are expectations growth will rebound in the second
quarter, but Thursday's lukewarm data suggest the momentum will
probably not be strong enough for the Federal Reserve to start
raising interest rates before September.
"The economy's tepid recovery in March makes it very
unlikely the Fed signals a June rate hike at the April meeting,"
said Steve Blitz, chief economist at ITG Investment Research in
New York. "If housing doesn't recover enough this spring, a
September rate hike likely becomes equally improbable."
Groundbreaking increased 2.0 percent to a seasonally
adjusted annual pace of 926,000 units, the Commerce Department
said. That left the bulk of February's decline, which had been
blamed on bad weather, intact.
While starts for single-family homes rose, the gains made
only a small dent into the prior two months' losses.
Groundbreaking for the multifamily segment fell.
Economists had forecast groundbreaking rising to a 1.04
million-unit pace in March.
In a separate report, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank
said its business activity index rose to 7.5 this month from
5.0 in March. A measure of orders for manufactured goods fell to
its lowest level since May 2013, while shipments remained in
contraction territory despite some improvement.
A report on Wednesday showed soft factory activity in New
York state in April.
"Combined, the April reports are not signaling that
manufacturing activity is picking up significantly following the
weak first quarter," said Daniel Silver, an economist at
JPMorgan in New York.
Manufacturing has been slammed by the dollar's 13 percent
appreciation against the currencies of the United States' main
trading partners since last June, as well as the softer overseas
demand.
U.S. stocks were slightly lower as corporate results showed
little organic growth even as they largely beat profit
expectations. Prices for U.S. government debt fell and the
dollar was a bit weaker against a basket of currencies.
FAVORABLE OUTLOOK
Despite the recent weakness, the outlook for housing remains
favorable against the backdrop of a strengthening labor market.
While a separate report from the Labor Department showed a
rise in the number of people seeking unemployment aid last week,
the underlying trend continued to suggest the jobs market is
tightening as more long-term unemployed find work.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 12,000
to a seasonally adjusted 294,000 for the week ended April 11.
But claims tend to be volatile around this time of the year
because moving holidays like Easter and the school spring break
can throw off the model that the government uses to smooth the
data for seasonal fluctuations.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, rose only marginally and remained well below the
300,000 threshold that is associated with a strengthening labor
market for a third straight week.
The number of people still receiving unemployment benefits
after an initial week was the lowest since December 2000.
"We continue to view claims data as reflective of overall
improvement in labor markets," said Jesse Hurwitz, an economist
at Barclays in New York.
With more people receiving a pay check and lending standards
eased a bit to attract first-time home buyers, gains in housing
are expected this year. Banking giants Bank of America
and JPMorgan this week reported a surge in mortgage
lending in the first quarter.
Though permits for future home construction declined 5.7
percent to a 1.04 million-unit pace, March was the eighth
straight month that they remained above the 1 million-unit pace.
Last month, groundbreaking rebounded sharply in the
Northeast and Midwest, which had been affected by snowy and cold
weather in February. Starts, however, fell in the West and the
South, where most of the home building takes place.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)